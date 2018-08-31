Sample fare from local restaurants and food vendors at Taste of Madison 2 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday around Capitol Square in Downtown Madison. Between bites, help celebrate the Packers’ centennial season at Lambeau Field Live, located at West Washington Avenue, with alumni meet-and-greets, a pro shop, a Lambeau Leap wall, Play 60 activities, and more. Find live music on the Q106 Stage on Wisconsin Avenue, the 94.1 JJO Stage on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and the 93.1 Jamz stage on East Washington Avenue. All entertainment is free.
More information www.tasteofmadison.com; or phone 608-276-9797.
Thresheree reunion
Let off some steam at Rock River Thresheree 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in Thresherman’s Park, 51 E. Cox Road, Edgerton. You’ll find steam-powered machinery and farm equipment in action! Hop aboard a steam train for a ride; refresh with food and beverages; shop the flea market and craft show; and listen to a steam calliope and live music. For kids, there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, pedal tractor pulls, a corn box, barrel train, and more. Admission is $10, with children aged 12 and under admitted free. Senior citizens get a discounted admission of $8 on Friday only.
More information www.thresheree.com; or phone 608-931-9373.
Cow chip festival
There really is a Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, and 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Marion Park, 145 1st St., Prairie du Sac. Along with the cow chip throw competition, you’ll find live entertainment, food and beverages, a 5k run/walk and 10k run, children’s games and activities, parade, arts & crafts fair, bean bag tournament, and more.
More information www.wiscowchip.com; or phone 608-643-4317.
Wilhelm Tell Festival
Experience Swiss culture during the Wilhelm Tell Festival in New Glarus. Attend a free Kinderchoir concert of Swiss folk songs and dances, and yodeling, 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Swiss United Church of Christ lawn, 18 5th Ave., New Glarus, followed by a Laternenzug — children’s lantern parade.
Performances of the Wilhelm Tell Pageant are 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Wilhelm Tell Grounds, W5199 Highway W, New Glarus. Tickets are $10/adult, $5/children, and are available online at wilhelmtellfestival.org/tickets.
Fest Haus, 106 3rd Ave., New Glarus, hosts a free Alpine Music Showcase 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by an 8:30 p.m. free street dance. Village Park, 300 Railroad St., New Glarus, boasts Art in the Park 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
More information wilhelmtellfestival.org; or phone 608-527-2095.
Fairy tale fun
Don your fairy tale finest, or Donkey or Shrek ears, and head to Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., for Shrekfest 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Deemed “the ultimate experience for Shrek-heads of all ages,” Shrekfest features an onion-eating contest, live music, games and prizes, an outdoor screening of the original “Shrek” movie, and more. Admission is free.
More information the3gi.com/shrekfest.html.