Walk, pedal, or roll along John Nolen Drive (from South Blair Street to Lakeside Street) and North Shore Drive 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday during Ride the Drive. The free, family-friendly event is a celebration of Madison’s commitment to healthy, active lifestyles and includes activities, vendors, entertainment, food, and fun along the drive and in Brittingham Park, 701 W. Brittingham Place; Olin Park, 202 E. Lakeside St.; and Law Park, 410 S. Blair St. Roads are closed to automotive traffic 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hometown Days
Catch the community spirit during Verona Hometown Days 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St., Verona. The fun includes a Hometown Hustle 5k Twilight Run/Walk, softball game, petting farm, pony rides, carnival midway, games, beer tent, food court, Hometown Rumble Car Show, a Kids’ Zone with The Amazing Mr. Magic and David Landau, and more. The free live music line-up includes The Rotation, Madison County, Briana Patrice Band, The North Code and Mark Croft. Cherry Pie and Wheelhouse performances each have a $5/cover charge. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
Dairy month kick-off
Buddy up to a bovine during Cows on the Concourse 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, on the Capitol Concourse in the 100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The free, family-friendly celebration kicks off June Dairy Month in Dane County. There are two petting areas where you can ask “Moo Experts” questions; athletic stations designed to show how dairy products are important and keep bodies strong; a Dairyland scavenger hunt; and more. Muenster grilled cheese sandwiches and cold milk will be available to snack on.
Children’s fest
Kick off the summer at Children’s Community Fest 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at District No. 1 Old Schoolhouse, 110 N. 2nd St., Mount Horeb. Live music and entertainment will be provided by symphony cellist Matt Millar, local singer Corey Hart, The Porch Music Kids, Krystal Lonsdale, and Jacob Mills’ “Juggling Theatrix and Other Amazing Stuff.” There will be kids’ crafts and activities including a Little Trolls Challenge Course, face painting and more. Snack on free cotton candy and a free frozen custard from Culver’s, or purchase bratwurst, hot dogs, mac and cheese, pretzels and more. Don’t miss the silent auction or spring plant sale at this family-friendly event with free admission.
Family Opera Day
Prepare yourself for a weekend forecast of a “Super Storm!” during Family Opera Day noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the Rotunda Stage and in The Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St. The afternoon starts with an opera-related art lesson and yoga for children, then a music lesson, followed by Opera for the Young’s performance of “Super Storm!” The free event is suitable for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
