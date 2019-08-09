Stroll through Bolz Conservatory in Olbrich Botanical Garden, 3330 Atwood Ave., for your last chance to mingle with Blooming Butterflies this year 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Butterflies from more than a dozen species, including Wisconsin natives, fly freely throughout the conservatory. While at Olbrich, you can also learn about the plight of the monarch butterfly and view an impressive collection of butterflies, beetles, bees and more in glass cases. Children can take part in a scavenger hunt and receive a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream. Admission at the door is $8/ages 13 and over, $5/ages 3-12, and free for children ages 2 and under, and Olbrich members.
More information www.olbrich.org; or phone 608-246-4550.
Free outdoor movie
Get outside to Pack ‘n the Park 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg. Plan to spend the evening as there will be games, inflatables and prizes. Food will be available for purchase. An outdoor showing of “Moana” will wrap up the evening. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/PackNParkMoana.
Family stargazing events
Look to the night sky during stargazing events this weekend.
Gather at Pop’s Knoll picnic area in Donald County Park, 1945 Highway 92, Mount Horeb, for stargazing and a close-up look at the fabulous night sky 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Madison Astronomical Society will give a brief presentation about meteor showers and planets. Friends of Donald Park will provide telescopes, refreshments, and a campfire. You can bring your own telescope or binoculars if you have them, chair or blanket, insect repellent, flashlight, and marshmallows for roasting. Admission is free.
In event of inclement weather or overcast sky, cancellation of the event will be announced by 4 p.m. on www.donaldpark.org.
More information www.donaldpark.org; or email contact@donaldpark.org.
Explore the Meteors and the Moon on a naturalist-led Night Walk 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Highway. Meet at the Visitor Center for a presentation about the Perseid and other meteor showers by Jim Lattis, UW Space Place astronomer. Local astronomers will have telescopes set up, weather permitting. Admission is free.
More information arboretum.wisc.edu; or phone 608-263-7888.
Cheese curds compete
Feast on fresh and fried cheese curds noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, at CurdFest in Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. The vendors will be competing for awards in several categories. Along with cheese curds, there will be food trucks and booths selling other fare, and beer and wine. The family-friendly event features entertainment from DJ Quadi and Madison’s Tent Show Troubadours, yard games, children’s activities, petting farm, Wisconsin-themed craft and apparel vendors, and more. Admission is free.
More information www.facebook.com/breesestevensfield.