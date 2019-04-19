Pitch your work-week worries aside and get in the groove with The Jimmys and the Cash Box Kings 9 p.m. Saturday at a “Blues Blender” hosted by Knuckle Down Saloon, 2513 Seiferth Road. Individually, the two Madison blues bands put on some of the best shows around, so you won’t want to miss this event where they perform together as one band. Admission is $15.
More information www.knuckledownsaloon.com/live-music; or phone 608-222-7800.
Bernadette Peters sings
Spend An Evening with Bernadette Peters 8 p.m. Friday in Overture Hall at the Overture Center, 201 State St. The Tony Award-winning performer will dazzle you with a medley of Broadway songs including selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim. Tickets range from $49 to $85 and can be purchased at the Overture Center box office or for an additional fee online or by phone.
Arrive early for “Listen Local” featuring the Jerry Ensemble 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Overture Hall main lobby. Made up of select vocal performers from Wisconsin high schools, the Jerry Ensemble will perform and lead a sing-a-long of Broadway standards. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the free pre-show event aimed at ages six and over.
More information and tickets at overture.org; or phone 608-258-4141.
Immigration stories
View a stage production of “Vang” 7:30 p.m. Friday at ALL: The Arts and Lit Lab, 2021 Winnebago St. “Vang” — which means garden or farm in Hmong — captures the stories of recent Iowa immigrant farmers and their journeys to the U.S. A mix of photography, theater and a narrative brought together by Poet Laureate of Iowa Mary Swander, the hour-long play has two actors who take on the parts of eight Hmong, Mexican, Sudanese and Dutch immigrants. Swander will lead a talk-back following the performance. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/MarySwanderVang, or blackearthinstitute.org.
Wellness expo
Pamper your body, stimulate your mind and revitalize your soul 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Empower the Mind Body Spirit Wellness Expo in the Goodman Center’s Brassworks Building, 214 Waubesa St. You’ll find information and inspiration among the eclectic group of local vendors and exhibitors including massage therapists, mediums, psychics, astrologers, card readers, reiki masters, animal communicators, artists, healers and more. Products include soaps, sugar scrubs, CBD oils and patches, tea, clothing, cosmetics, crystals, jewelry, magnetics and energized chocolates. Admission is free.
More information empowerthemindbodyspirit.com; or phone 608-212-4553.