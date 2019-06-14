Ride your bike around Lake Monona on the Lake Loop to support the Clean Lakes Alliance 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Loop the Lake Bike Ride starts at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave., and has four fun stops with water and treats. It’s a family-friendly fun ride, not a race, and all are welcome to join. Cost is $35/rider, with riders 10 and under free.
More information cleanlakesalliance.org/loop-the-lake; or phone 608-255-1000.
Chamber music
Experience the joy, creativity, and spontaneity of the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society during its “Name Dropping” concerts continuing Friday through June 30. “Fonteneau of Youth,” 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Playhouse at Overture Center, 201 State St., features music written by great composers in their youth. “Quadruple Axel,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Playhouse at Overture Center, features audience favorite Axel Strauss. Tickets are $43-$49/each event, $10/student tickets, and season tickets are available.
More information and full schedule, with events in Madison, Spring Green, and Stoughton, are available at www.bachdancing.org; more information phone 608-258-4155.
Music festival
Spend Saturday with the Friends of Schumacher Farm Park at their Music Festival 3 to 8 p.m. at the Schumacher Farm Park Barn at 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee. Rain or shine, Back 40 and Wheelhouse will perform on the amplified outdoor stage and there will be a dance floor. Local vendors will be on hand with food, beer, and wine; there will also be raffles and a silent auction. Admission is $10/day of show, with kids 10 and under admitted free.
More information schumacherfarmpark.org/music-festival; or phone 608-849-4559.
Country music
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Veterans Memorial Park on North Main Street in DeForest for a free country music concert 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Ricky Lee will perform and the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation will decorate him with a Medal of Merit for his support of military service members, their families and veterans. Refreshments will be available for purchase at this family-friendly outdoor concert.
More information go.madison.com/RickyLeeConcert; or phone 608-469-3077.
Father’s Day
Celebrate and Bring Your Pop to Pop’s Knoll for a Father’s Day picnic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Donald County Park, 1945 Highway 92, Mount Horeb. You can bring your own picnic or grill out in the park; hot dogs and root beer floats will be available for purchase. Down From the Hills bluegrass band will serenade the picnic, which also includes horse painting and other activities for kids and adults. The family-friendly event is free.
More information www.donaldpark.org; or phone 608-437-5210.