Wander through historic Downtown Stoughton 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday during Art Walk Stoughton to view artwork, hear local musicians, and enjoy delicious food. Stoughton Public Library, 304 S. 4th St., Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., and 20 local businesses host exhibits of glass art, rosemaling, hand-colored photography, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures, industrial art, fiber arts, and more. You can see demonstrations of rosemaling, pottery throwing, wool spinning, felting, and en plein air painting. Maps available online or at Woodland Studios, 195 E. Main St., Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center, 277 W. Main St., or the opera house. Admission is free.
More information www.artwalkstoughton.com.
Classic bargains
Go shopping 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Classic Clothing Sale at the Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Road. You’ll find new and gently-worn women’s clothing and accessories at bargain prices. Items include designer label jackets, sport and cruise wear, sweaters, cocktail and formal gowns, purses, belts, shoes, gloves, and scarves, in all sizes. There will be new clothing from Terese Zache, Chauette and Mainstream Boutique, as well. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/ClassicClothingAttic; or phone 608-662-8900.
Autumn family fun
Celebrate all things autumn at Verona’s Fall Fest 4 to 10 p.m. Friday in Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St., Verona. There will be a beer tent with live music from the Beth Kille Band and a Food Truck Alley to purchase tasty treats. A petting zoo, hay rides, train rides, bobbing for apples, games, crafts, and activities provide fun for the kids. Stick around for a bonfire and an outdoor showing of “Monsters University,” too! Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/VeronaFallFest; or phone 608-845-5777.
Java Jive
Spend Sunday morning at Java Jive — the “most relaxed fundraiser” — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. You can enjoy coffee tastings, other beverages, and pastries from local businesses while listening to music from Piano Fondue: Dueling Pianos. There is also a silent auction and a raffle at the event that benefits Rape Crisis Center. Admission is $40/in advance, $45/at the door, $20/kids ages 6 to 12, free/kids under 5.
More information and tickets go.madison.com/JavaJive2019 or thercc.org.
Outdoor market
Find handcrafted goods, vintage treasures, lifestyle wares, and more at Makers Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the open grass area north of Brass Tacks, 116 S. Thompson Road, Sun Prairie. A variety of artists, dreamers, and collectors gather for a unique shopping experience that includes live music and great food. Admission is $5/in advance, $7/at the door, free/kids ages 12 and under.
More information www.brasstacksresale.com; or phone 608-318-0421.