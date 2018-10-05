Step out for an evening of art throughout the Madison area during Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Fall Gallery Night 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. More than 60 venues offer a variety of art exhibitions, opening receptions, special events and demonstrations. Most Gallery Night events are free and family-friendly.
Visit go.madison.com/FallGalleryNight2018 for a listing of participating venues.
Stroll to Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive, for their free family-friendly Best. Friday. Ever. Gallery Night event 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Create a flower crown, botanical bookmark or sensory play-dough, roast a marshmallows, make s’mores, and more. Community Groundworks will have handmade pottery for sale. Food carts and live music will be on hand, too.
More information go.madison.com/ACGGalleryNight; or phone 414-803-7219.
Combine art with jazz for an evening of free Gallery Night fun at Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave., 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. An opening reception for the staff’s print exhibit, “Nights & Weekends,” coincides with the first concert of Tandem’s annual jazz series, featuring the Blue Note Ensemble and Contemporary Jazz Ensemble from UW-Madison.
More information tandempress.wisc.edu; or phone 608-263-3437.
Latino Art Fair
Experience a rich culture of art, in a variety of forms, during the Latino Art Fair 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Overture Center, 201 State St. Art in the form of paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery and more will be exhibited and available to purchase. Art in the form of music will be provided by Golpe Tierra, an acoustic Afro-Peruvian band, between 6 and 8 p.m. in Promenade Hall. And, art in the form of spoken word will be presented by Araceli Esparza 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. in Promenade Hall. A special exhibition in the Rotunda Gallery, “IMMIGRATION X/INMIGRACIÓN X,” is a part of the Latino Art Fair and is on exhibit through Oct. 14. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/LatinoArt2018; or phone 608-258-4141.
Dance Wisconsin season begins
See Dance Wisconsin‘s season-opening performance of “New Works — Collaborations” 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St. The production highlights innovative original choreography along with pieces that have received regional and national acclaim for choreography, lighting and costuming. In the theme of collaboration, special guest dancers from Milwaukee Ballet II will perform more classic pieces. Admission is $20/adults, $15/seniors 62 and older, and $10/youth 17 and under, and tickets can be purchased online at go.madison.com/DanceWisTickets.
More information www.dancewisconsin.com.