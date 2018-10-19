Launch a weekend of Badger fun at the UW-Madison Homecoming Parade beginning 6 p.m. Friday and traveling from the Langdon Street staging area to Wisconsin Avenue to West Gilman Street to State Street to North Lake Street.
Follow Friday’s parade to the Homecoming Block Party hosted by Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St., One Alumni Place, 650 N. Lake St., and Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., 7 to 9 p.m. You’ll find live music and entertainment including a silent disco, outdoor games, kids’ activities, pep rally and more. Fireworks over Lake Mendota top off the evening. Admission to the family-friendly public event is free.
More information go.madison.com/Homecoming2018.
Creepy Halloween fun
You don’t need to wait for an owl to deliver a letter to be admitted to the Cambridge School of Witchcraft & Wizardry open 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Held in the Cambridge Historic School, 211 South Street, Cambridge, the Halloween haunt is aimed at those who prefer “creepy and fun” over “blood and guts,” and offers an hour of lights-on fun 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday for younger fans. Admission is $10/ages 13 and over, $5/ages 12 and under, cash only.
More information www.cdplayerstheater.com; or phone 608-212-0672.
Kanopy Dance
Marvel at Kanopy Dance’s season-opening performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Overture Center, 201 State St. Twelve dancers will each execute 400 jumps in a 7-minute sequence in the highlighted piece, “Celebrations.” Admission to the performance is $29/general, $22/students, $14/children and youth.
More information kanopydance.org/celebrations; or phone 608-255-2211.
Embroidered art
Admire “The Art of the Needle” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 N. Gammon Road. The Madison Area Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America hosts the 40th anniversary show offering embroidered art on exhibit, a raffle, shopping for supplies or finished items, homemade desserts, and more. Admission and parking are free.
More information MadisonAreaEGA.org (click the “Show” tab); or phone 608-215-6712.
Fall hayrides
Drop by Cherokee Marsh North Unit, 6098 N. Sherman Ave., for Hayrides & Hikes 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The City of Madison offers hayride tours of the marsh, free short, guided nature hikes, free hot cider, and free marshmallows to roast on a campfire.
Climb aboard a Halloween Hayride 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and travel around the Capitol Square! Boarding takes place in front of Home Savings Bank, 2 S. Carroll St.
All hayrides are $3/person; children 2 and under are free.
More information go.madison.com/CherokeeHayride.