Savor a summer day with art, music, and more at the 10th annual Agora Art Fair 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg. Two stages of live music serenade fair-goers as they admire art created by more than 100 Wisconsin artists in a variety of mediums including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, metal, wood, fiber, and more. The sky will be filled with one-of-a-kind kites in an Art in the Wind exhibition. Little ones can get creative in the Children’s Art Yard, and adults can participate in their own hands-on art experience and a community art project. Find refreshments in the Wisconsin Craft Brew & Wine Garden and from local restaurant vendors that offer tasty treats from brats and hot dogs, to ice cream and kettle corn, along with vegan and gluten-free options. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information www.agoraartfair.com.
Sweet corn festival
Nibble on some ears at the Sweet Corn Festival 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday in Angell Park, 100 Park St., Sun Prairie. A car show on Friday and midget auto racing on Sunday are a couple of the many family-friendly activities that include live music, a craft fair, carnival, bingo and games, a rock wall and much more. Steamed sweet corn will be served Saturday and Sunday, with food vendors and a beer shelter open daily. Parking is $5 and includes admission; walk-in admission is $1.
More information go.madison.com/SweetCorn; or phone 608-837-4547.
Mix of music
Experience a variety of music genres at Eken Park Festival 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Mayer Avenue. Something To Do will make you dance with their punchy political ska punk; Bird’s Eye will chill you out with their funk hip-hop fusion; Tani Diakite and the Afro Funkstars play west African blues; Cris Plata Trio brings some Tex-Mex country; and Raine Stern will steal the stage with their blues-rock. Spend the whole afternoon and evening at the family-friendly event that also has kids’ activities and food and beverages available.
More information www.ekenpark.org/festival.htm; or phone 920-382-9773.
Pride parade
March or show your support at the OutReach Pride Parade and Rally 1 p.m. Sunday starting in the 500 block of State Street. The parade proceeds up State Street and around the State Capitol. A rally with speakers, music, and a drag show takes place at the top of State Street after the parade.
More information www.outreachprideparade.org; or phone 608-255-8582.