Agora Art Fair 1

Art, music, and more will fill the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday during the 10th annual Agora Art Fair.

 JOE PASKUS/AGORA ART FAIR

Savor a summer day with art, music, and more at the 10th annual Agora Art Fair 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg. Two stages of live music serenade fair-goers as they admire art created by more than 100 Wisconsin artists in a variety of mediums including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, metal, wood, fiber, and more. The sky will be filled with one-of-a-kind kites in an Art in the Wind exhibition. Little ones can get creative in the Children’s Art Yard, and adults can participate in their own hands-on art experience and a community art project. Find refreshments in the Wisconsin Craft Brew & Wine Garden and from local restaurant vendors that offer tasty treats from brats and hot dogs, to ice cream and kettle corn, along with vegan and gluten-free options. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.

More information www.agoraartfair.com.

+3 
Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival 2
Buy Now

Celebrate sweet corn season Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Sweet Corn Festival in Angell Park, 100 Park St., Sun Prairie.

Sweet corn festival

Nibble on some ears at the Sweet Corn Festival 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday in Angell Park, 100 Park St., Sun Prairie. A car show on Friday and midget auto racing on Sunday are a couple of the many family-friendly activities that include live music, a craft fair, carnival, bingo and games, a rock wall and much more. Steamed sweet corn will be served Saturday and Sunday, with food vendors and a beer shelter open daily. Parking is $5 and includes admission; walk-in admission is $1.

More information go.madison.com/SweetCorn; or phone 608-837-4547.

+3 
Eken Park Festival

Cris Plata Trio brings his Tex-Mex country music to the Eken Park Festival 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Mayer Avenue.

Mix of music

Experience a variety of music genres at Eken Park Festival 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Mayer Avenue. Something To Do will make you dance with their punchy political ska punk; Bird’s Eye will chill you out with their funk hip-hop fusion; Tani Diakite and the Afro Funkstars play west African blues; Cris Plata Trio brings some Tex-Mex country; and Raine Stern will steal the stage with their blues-rock. Spend the whole afternoon and evening at the family-friendly event that also has kids’ activities and food and beverages available.

More information www.ekenpark.org/festival.htm; or phone 920-382-9773.

+3 
Outreach Pride Parade 4
Buy Now

March with OutReach Pride Parade starting 1 p.m. Sunday from the 500 block of State Street to around the State Capitol.

Pride parade

March or show your support at the OutReach Pride Parade and Rally 1 p.m. Sunday starting in the 500 block of State Street. The parade proceeds up State Street and around the State Capitol. A rally with speakers, music, and a drag show takes place at the top of State Street after the parade.

More information www.outreachprideparade.org; or phone 608-255-8582.

0
0
0
0
0

Robyn Norton is a features assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.