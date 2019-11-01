Discover an alternative narrative of the underdogs who just happened to be at a certain Wizard School at the same time a certain boy wizard was in attendance during “Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.” Join Wayne, the accidental wizard, and his two accidental friends as they battle familiar villains 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St. The comedy is for audiences ages 13 and older. Admission is $16/adults, $13/seniors, $11/youth, and free/Madison Area Technical College students with their ONECARD. Buy tickets online at go.madison.com/MATCMitby or at the door.
More information: www.madisoncollegetheater.org; or phone 608-243-4000.
Fall weekend of musical tributes
Experience the music of legendary modern jazz saxophonist Dexter Gordon performed by local musicians 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Café CODA, 1224 Williamson St. Saxophonists Hanah Jon Taylor, Sharel Cassity, and Eric Koppa will be joined by pianist Johannes Wallman, bassist Nick Moran, and drummer Matt Endres for the “Dexter Gordon Tribute Concert.” Maxine Gordon, widow and author of “Sophisticated Giant: The Life and Legacy of Dexter Gordon,” will be greeting fans, selling and signing her book at the event. Admission is $15/in advance and $10/students online at go.madison.com/DexterGordonTix, or $20/at the door.
More information: www.jazzinmadison.org; or phone 608-469-2951.
Find all treats and no tricks at Freakin Halloweekend 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Hear musical tributes to your favorite bands and musicians and enter nightly costume contests. Friday’s tributes include TOOL, The Cure, The Doors, Sarah McLachlan, and The Ventures. Saturday’s music pays tribute to Culture Club, Prince, Elton John, Indigo Girls and Classic Country Revue. Nightly admission is $10/ages 21 and over only.
More information: www.high-noon.com/calendar; or phone 608-268-1122.
Learn about herbs
Visit Madison Herb Fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., to learn more about “Wisconsin’s Wild and Native Herbs.” The free event includes herbal vendors, bake sale, demonstrations, and lectures on wild herbs, herbs in Ho-Chunk food traditions and herbal medicine.
More information: go.madison.com/HerbFair.
Hawthorne Hootenanny
Gather at Madison Public Library Hawthorne branch, 2707 E. Washington Ave., for the annual free family Hawthorne Hootenanny 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Highlights include Madison Ballet at 10 a.m. and a drum circle with Elmore Lawson at 11 a.m. Along with music and dancing, try some hands-on art activities with the Bubbler and local Girl Scouts.
More information: go.madison.com/HawthorneHootenanny; or phone 608-246-4548.