Get out your holiday calendar for a season filled with entertainment

You can’t blame those folks who put up their holiday lights as soon as the Halloween trick-or-treaters left their doorstep. After what was a socially distanced, pre-vax winter in 2020, we’re overdue for some festive holiday entertainment.
There will be plenty to keep you enchanted, jolly and glowing this holiday season in Madison-area theaters, music venues and museums. Here are some offerings to consider as you put the final touches on your 2021 calendar.
But — before you go — be sure to double-check the presenter’s website for the latest COVID-19 restrictions and precautions. Some venues might ask you to bring a mask, your vaccination card, proof of a recent COVID test, or your favorite Ugly Christmas Sweater.
“The Gift of the Magi”
American Players Theatre in Spring Green presents this classic O. Henry story in a musical by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt, featuring APT core company members Brian Mani, Kelsey Brennan and Marcus Truschinski.
When: Nov. 26-Dec. 19. Performance times vary; see americanplayers.org/events/calendar.
Where: Touchstone Theatre, American Players Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green
Tickets: $42-72 at americanplayers.org
Mannheim Steamroller
In its 35th anniversary tour, Grammy winner Chip Davis’ Mannheim Steamroller combines musical Christmas classics with multimedia effects.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
Tickets: $45-$100 at the Overture box office, online at overture.org and by phone at 608-258-4141.
Art & Gift Fair: Weekends at MMOCA
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art features the work of a diverse mix of 10 artists and makers each weekend for your holiday shopping.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 12; noon-6 p.m.
Where: MMOCA, 227 State St.; see mmoca.org for featured artists
Admission: Free
Zoo Lights
Holiday lights keep the Henry Vilas Zoo glowing after hours. Enjoy sparkling displays and activities in this timed-ticket event.
Where: Henry Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave.
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 26-Dec. 30 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Entrance times from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: Buy timed entry ticket online at www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights. $10; children 3 and under free, but ticket required. Discounts for group of four or more.
Holiday Fantasy in Lights
Drive through Olin Park to see dozens of light displays brought to the community by the Electric Group.
Where: Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court
When: Dusk till dawn through Jan. 3
Admission: Free; donations appreciated. www.fantasyinlights.com
Festival Choir holiday concert
Celebrate the holidays together again with “Christmas is ... BACK!,” Festival Choir’s concert with old favorites and new classics.
Where: Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20; information at www.festivalchoirmadison.org
“Winter Fantasia”
Kanopy Dance’s holiday tradition, “Winter Fantasia,” presents two stories rooted in Scandinavian folklore: “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” and “The Norse Tree of Life” (Yggdrasil), along with “Winter in the City,” danced to Leonard Bernstein’s score for “On the Town.”
When: Dec. 2-5. 7 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. A reception with the dancers will be held following the Friday night performance.
Where: Promenade Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
Tickets: $40; $20 for age 18 and under. Purchase at overture.org or 608-258-4141
“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914”
Four Seasons Theatre presents the Drama Desk Award-winning musical about a historic night of camaraderie, music and peace, conceived and written by UW-Madison graduate Peter Rothstein.
When: Dec. 2-12. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; plus 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 12
Where: Playhouse theater, Overture Center, 201 State St.
Tickets: $20-35 at overture.org or 608-258-4141
Ever Gleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree
The Wisconsin Historical Museum again presents its collection of mid-century aluminum Christmas trees — with a Wisconsin connection. Stop by for a stroll down memory lane.
Where: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll St.
When: The museum is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Admission: Free, with suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12.
A Madison Symphony Christmas
Join conductor John DeMain and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, along with the Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs and Mount Zion Gospel Choir for a concert of holiday classics. More than 300 musicians will be featured, along with guest soloists soprano Elizabeth Caballero and tenor Jared Esguerra.
When: Dec. 3-5. Concerts are 7:30 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Arrive 50 minutes early and sing carols in the Overture lobby with members of the Madison Symphony Chorus.
Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
Tickets: $20-$98 at the Overture Center box office, overture.org or 608-258-4141
Christmas with John Berry
The Grammy-winning country star brings a night of family-friendly holiday music, stories and memories to Madison in “Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour.”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
Where: Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.
Tickets: $45 advance; gold circle tickets with early entry and preferred seating $75 in advance. Purchase online at barrymorelive.com or by phone at 608-241-8864
Christmas at the North Street Cabaret
The North Street Cabaret celebrates the season with music, including the “Ben Ferris Octet Annual Christmas Show,” Dec. 9-10; “Mars Williams: An Albert Ayler Christmas,” Dec. 11; and “A Creole Christmas with the New Orleans Tribute featuring Leroy Jones,” Dec. 18. See www.northstreetcabaret.com for tickets and show times.
“Flipside” with a twist
Magnum Opus Ballet revises a signature production, “Flipside,” with a surprise holiday twist.
When: Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.
Tickets: $15-$20 at www.magnumopusballet.org
Edgewood College Christmas concert
Celebrate the sounds of the season with the Edgewood College choirs and Concert Band, Guitar Ensemble and Chamber Orchestra.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
Where: McKinley Performing Arts Center, 2219 Monroe St.
Tickets: $10; purchase in advance at www.edgewood.edu/christmas-concert
Madison Fair Trade Holiday Festival
This annual fair-trade event marks its 25th year with artisan food, clothing and arts and crafts from around the world.
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive
Admission: Free
MOM’s Holiday Art Fair
Sixty local artists and vendors offer unique items for holiday gift-giving at this benefit for Middleton Outreach Ministry programs.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Food Concepts Inc., 2551 Parmenter St., Middleton
Admission: Free
The Crafty Fair
Some 100 makers will sell their goods at this Goodman Community Center holiday fair.
When: Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Goodman Community Center-Ironworks, 149 Waubesa St.
Admission: Free
Capitol Christmas Concert
The Capitol Pageant, featuring Madison-area high school choir students and alumni, returns to the state Capitol for two performances.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 4:15 and 5:15 p.m.
Admission: Free
UW-Madison Winter Choral Concert
The university’s Concert Choir, Treble Choir and Madrigal Singers perform their annual winter concert.
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 and 4 p.m.
Where: Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.
Admission: Free
Handel’s Messiah
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents a family holiday tradition with soloists Sarah Lawrence, Kirsten Larson, Gene Stenger and Christopher Burchett, plus the 22-member Messiah Chorus of select singers from the Madison and Milwaukee areas.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
Where: First Congregational Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave.
Tickets: $35 at wcoconcerts.org and overture.org
10th and Final Mad Men Holiday Soiree
Don your ‘60s glamour for this music- and vintage-cocktail-infused evening at the Majestic featuring the Darren Sterud Orchestra and DJ Nic Nice.
When: Friday, Dec. 10; doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Where: The Majestic, 115 King St.
Tickets: $25 at majesticmadison.com/events/
“A Christmas Carol”
Step back in time to Victorian England as Children’s Theater of Madison brings its annual classic to the stage, featuring American Players Theatre’s La Shawn Banks as Scrooge.
When: Dec. 11-23. Performance times vary; see www.overture.org/events/ctm-christmas-carol
Where: Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St.
Tickets: $35-$70 at overture.org, 608-258-4141
TubaChristmas
Hear your favorite traditional Christmas songs performed in the Capitol Rotunda by more than 200 tuba and euphonium players of all ages.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.
Where: State Capitol, Downtown Madison
Admission: Free
A Very Funkee Joey B. Christmas
The Funkee JBeez performs with the Phat Phunktion Horns, the JB3S and Ka-Boom!Box in this show for ages 18-plus.
When: Thursday, Dec. 16; doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.
Where: High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.
Tickets: $15; $12 in advance at www.high-noon.com
Madison Night Market
Bundle up and head Downtown to shop from local artists in vendors in this outdoor market.
When: Thursday, Dec. 16, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Madison
Admission: Free
Morgan James: A Very Magnetic Christmas Tour
Soul singer Morgan James takes listeners on a Christmas journey.
When: Dec. 16; 7 p.m. doors; 8 p.m. show.
Where: The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St.
Tickets: $15-$45 at theburoakmadison.com
Madison Ballet: “The Nutcracker”
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s famous score as the dancers of Madison Ballet perform all-new choreography to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary season.
When: Dec. 17-26. Dec. 17, 7 p.m.; Dec. 18, 19, 24 and 26, 1 p.m.; Dec. 18, 19, 23 and 26, 6 p.m.
Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
Tickets: $11-$65 at the Overture box office, overture.org or 608-258-4141
Darren Sterud Orchestra Holiday Concert
The Darren Sterud Orchestra performs Duke Ellington’s famous “Nutcracker” with vocalist Meg Moran and other special guests.
When: Friday, Dec. 17. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; show at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green
Tickets: $15-$25 at garverfeedmill.com
Steely Dane “Holidane” Show
The “ultimate Steely Dan Tribute Band“ puts on a holiday show.
When: Dec. 17; 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show
Where: Majestic, 115 King St.
Tickets: $14-$32 at majesticmadison.com
Hippie Christmas with PHUN
Head to the dark side of the moon in a holiday (or non-holiday) night of music from Pink Floyd.
When: Dec. 17; 7 p.m. doors; 8 p.m. show
Where: The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St.
Tickets: $15; $10 advance at theburoakmadison.com
Dance Wisconsin: “The Nutcracker — Marching Forward”
Scores of Dance Wisconsin dancers and other performers take the stage in this new production of the classic holiday ballet, featuring the Dance Wisconsin Orchestra, Monona Grove High School singers and guest artists Cara Gary, Lucas Segovia, Maggie Batterman and Will Brighton.
When: Dec. 18-19, 2 p.m.
Where: Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.
Tickets: $15-$43 at dancewisconsin.org or artsticketing.wisc.edu
UW Russian Folk Orchestra Holiday Concert
The UW Russian Folk Orchestra presents its free holiday concert as part of the Grace Presents series on the west side of Capitol Square in Downtown Madison.
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, noon
Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave.
Admission: Free
21st birthday of Waylan St. Paylan and the Elves
Put on your tackiest holiday wear and head out for an outrageous night of perennial holiday music in this show for ages 18-plus.
When: Saturday, Dec. 18; doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Where: High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.
Tickets: $17; $14 advance at high-noon.com
Middleton Community Orchestra Holiday Concert
Join the Middleton Community Orchestra with conductor Chris Ramaekers for an evening of Sibelius, Strauss and the Brahms Violin Concerto in D Major featuring violinist Hillary Hempel.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St., Middleton
Tickets: $15; students free
Ball Drop Blitz
Mercury Players Theatre and KnowBetter Productions present original short plays that were created in the span of just 24 hours.
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Where: Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.
Tickets: $30 at bartelltheatre.org