Get out your holiday calendar for a season filled with entertainment

You can’t blame those folks who put up their holiday lights as soon as the Halloween trick-or-treaters left their doorstep. After what was a socially distanced, pre-vax winter in 2020, we’re overdue for some festive holiday entertainment.

There will be plenty to keep you enchanted, jolly and glowing this holiday season in Madison-area theaters, music venues and museums. Here are some offerings to consider as you put the final touches on your 2021 calendar.

But — before you go — be sure to double-check the presenter’s website for the latest COVID-19 restrictions and precautions. Some venues might ask you to bring a mask, your vaccination card, proof of a recent COVID test, or your favorite Ugly Christmas Sweater.

“The Gift of the Magi”

American Players Theatre in Spring Green presents this classic O. Henry story in a musical by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt, featuring APT core company members Brian Mani, Kelsey Brennan and Marcus Truschinski.

When: Nov. 26-Dec. 19. Performance times vary; see americanplayers.org/events/calendar.