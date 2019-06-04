If you go

All Preserve Festival events will be held at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg. A portion of ticket sales benefit the FEED (Food Enterprise and Economic Development) Kitchens. FEED Kitchens is a production facility on Madison's North Side.

FITCH-RONA PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15

Yahara Bay Chef Josh Pleasnick, formerly of Green Owl Cafe, Grampa's Pizzeria and Heritage Tavern, will offer traditional pancakes, as well as whiskey blueberry herbed pancakes, served with classic maple syrup or Yahara Bay’s bourbon barreled maple syrup. The breakfast includes a choice of sausage, 3rd Gear candied bacon, or Wisconsin-based Nueske’s bacon.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children (ages 4-12) and free for children 3 and under and include pancakes, breakfast meats, milk, juice and coffee. Tickets are available at Facebook.com/yaharabay or by calling Yahara Bay Distillers at 608-275-1050. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

PRESERVE: FEED KITCHENS FOOD FEST, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 22

Vendors are partners of the FEED Kitchens and include Pudgey's, Tart Baked Goods and Madame Chu Delicacies.

Yahara Bay Distillers will sample its products including Aronia Berry, The Cider Farm & 3rd Gear Old Fashioned, during the open-air market. The products use Wisconsin berries, apples and cherries.

PRESERVE: HONEY FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 29

An outdoor market will sell foods and products made from honey or inspired by bees. Spirits made with honey will be sampled and on sale: Domeloz Honey Spirit, Honey Gin by Natural Spirits and Aronia Berry & Cherry Liqueur.

The Wisconsin Honey Queen will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will lead hands-on projects.

FITCH-RONA BLUES & BOOZE FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., July 27

In partnership with the Madison Blues Society, Fitchburg and Verona’s first blues festival's line-up includes: Luke Cerny, Small Blind Johnny, Bird Dog Blues Band, The Ryan McGrath Band, and Too Sick Charlie.

General Admission is $35 and includes two signature cocktails. Tickets purchased before July 5 qualify for a free large festival T-shirt. For alternate T-shirt size, contact amber@yaharabay.com by June 21.

Vintage brewing will be sampling grain-based products. Food carts such as Pudgey’s, Bonnie’s Balls and Tortilleria Zepeda will be on hand.