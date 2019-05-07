The Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau has announced the lineup for the 16th season of its free annual summer concert series, Concerts at McKee Park.
The Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp will perform June 17, Mad City Funk (July 15) and Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad (salsa and soul, Aug. 19).
Concerts take place the third Monday of June, July, and August at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg. Food and drink carts along with youth bands begin at 6 p.m., with the headliners at 7.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
McKee Farms Park is just off the Capital City Trail and is also home to the Fitchburg Splash Pad and Kids' Crossing Dream Park.
Food carts will include Pots-N-Tots and Taquitos Marimar, while the Lion’s Club will run a beverage stand.
For more information, visit fitchburgchamber.com/cvb/concerts-at-mckee.