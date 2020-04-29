Fete de Marquette canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Fete de Marquette neighborhood festival scheduled for July 9-12 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and Willy Street Co-op announced Wednesday.
The decision to cancel the event benefiting the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center was made after a review of the state’s COVID-19 plan, discussions with local officials, and consultation with Willy Street Co-op, which is the presenting sponsor, the organizer said in a statement.
Fete de Marquette is Wil-Mar’s largest fundraiser and has raised more than $1.2 million in its 14 years, with the money supporting emergency food services, after school and summer camps for kids, teen employment, meals and fitness services for seniors, and subsidization of mental health services.
“We are committed to making sure we’re able to take care of the people we serve during this pandemic so we’re going to have to rely on community support in other forms,” Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, said in a statement. “We’re going to be launching an online giving campaign, and we hope that the people who would buy a raffle ticket or spin the wheel or buy a drink at Fete will consider showing their support in this new way. The people we serve rely on it.” Willy Street Co-op has pledged to repurpose money it would have used to sponsor this event to instead help support the giving campaign.
The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center facility is currently closed with the exception of its Wednesday Food Pantry and Saturday Meal Program.
The Willy Street Co-op’s annual meeting of owners, which takes place at the festival, will be held virtually.
“Our Board of Directors felt that it was best this year to have a virtual annual meeting, as we have been doing for the April and scheduled May board meetings,” Brendon Smith, communications director at Willy Street Co-op, said in a statement. “We know many owners look forward to the party portion of the event, and we will work on a different way to celebrate our owners safely later in the year.”
