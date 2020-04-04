Festa Italia canceled, Country Fest postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Yet another signature local event has been canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus. The latest casualty is Festa Italia, which was scheduled for May 29-31 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.
The three-day Festa Italia is an annual celebration of Italian heritage with food, music and family activities. It's planned, organized and staffed by the Italian Workmen's Club, and it represents one of Dane County's "premier ethnic festivals," the group said in a statement on Thursday.
"The coronavirus has impacted our nation, state and local community," said IWC president Antonio Re. "Cancelation of our event is the responsible thing to do in order to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers, vendors, suppliers, partners and sponsors, and certainly our guests."
IWC is looking forward to hosting the festival on June 4-6 next year, Re said.
A bit further afield, Country Fest, a music festival originally scheduled for June 25-27 in Cadott — a village about 20 miles northeast of Eau Claire — was postponed to Aug. 13-15.
"We know many of you were looking forward to our annual June festival dates, having already made your travel arrangements and plans with friends," reads a statement on the festival's website. "However, this is an unprecedented situation that we do not take lightly."
Organizers of the festival, which is in its 34th year, were able to retain all three scheduled headliners — Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown — for the August dates, but they're still finalizing the rest of the lineup.
Country music fans can look for updates in coming weeks.
"Like so many people right now, we just want to get back to doing what we do," festival organizers said in the statement. "So, we ask you to continue to do your part in social distancing and taking care of your health."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.