'Ex Libris: New Recipe,' the annual food-and-drink library fundraiser, coming up Nov. 5
'Ex Libris: New Recipe,' the annual food-and-drink library fundraiser, coming up Nov. 5

Bloom Bake Shop exterior

Bloom Bake Shop as part of the upcoming fall fundraiser to benefit the Madison Public Libraries.

"Ex Libris" is a bookplate inscribed to show the name of a book's owner.

It's also the name of the Madison Public Library Foundation's annual fall food-and-drink fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets are $75.

The event, now in its 11th year, "Ex Libris: New Recipe," is back and in person at Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Local restaurants, breweries and other vendors will offer samples. Those businesses include The Coopers Tavern, Keur Fatou Catering, Bloom Bake Shop, Alt Brew, The Great Dane Pub & Brewing, Delta Beer Lab, Brix Cider, Melly Mel's, Fairchild, Nutkrack, Lucille and One Barrel Brewing.

Grupo Balanca, a local band which plays "pagode," a subgenre of samba originating in southern Brazil, will perform. Attendees will be able to bid on dozens of silent auction items and experiences that could serve as holiday gifts.

All proceeds go to the Madison Public Libraries to spark literacy and lifelong learning.

Admission to the event requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. To register, visit mplfoundation.org.

