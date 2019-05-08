The Edgewater has announced its summer event schedule with free weekly live music on the lakefront hotel’s outdoor plaza.
On May 25, for Memorial Day weekend, Sean Michael Dargan & The Back in the World Band along with Kissers, an Irish rock band, will perform from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring the soundtracks of World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. An accompanying art installment will focus on WWII and Korean War era.
"Brewgrass Fridays," (June 7-August 30), in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, will offer live bluegrass music starting at 6 p.m. A fish fry will be available beginning at 5 p.m.
The lineup: Appleseed Collective (6/7); Armchair Boogie (6/14); Tillers (6/21); Them Coulee Boys (6/28); Last Revel (7/05); Wheelhouse (7/12); Larry Keel (7/19); Evan Murdock and the Imperfect Strangers (7/26); Headliner TBA with Al Scorch (8/2); Hackensaw Boys (8/9); The Lowest Pair (8/16); and Pert Near Sandstone (8/23).
A "Brewgrass" festival concludes the series on Aug. 30 with its headliner to be determined, but with opening act Buffalo Gospel.
The Edgewater will host its third annual summer solstice event on June 15 featuring Natty Nation. Its fifth annual Fourth of July festival on July 4 will open with 5th Gear and headlining act Zac Matthews Band. The day will include kids' entertainment, carnival games and food for sale.
The hotel is at 1001 Wisconsin Place. For more information, visit theedgewater.com.