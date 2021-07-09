East Side coffee shop scores a win through art amid pandemic

Patrick Downey limped through the pandemic improvising like many other small business owners.

Downey, who for 10 years has owned The Victory Madison, a lively café on the East Side, has always made art there.

He was known to give his paintings away, but in 2020 it became a way to bring in extra money when lattes and panini sandwiches to go weren’t cutting it.

Downey worked by himself for the first six months of the pandemic, then started bringing his staff back, giving them as many hours as he could.

When winter came, the business, 2710 Atwood Ave., struggled as people stayed home, worried about COVID-19 infection rates.

Without customers in the café for half of 2020, the seating area became his studio and he was able to work on bigger canvases. When the shop opened up again for people to sit, he decided to keep his easel and drafting table in the back corner. That way he could work on art when he wasn’t making coffee drinks and sandwiches.

“So that’s never going to be seating anymore. That’s mine,” said Downey, who spends 30 to 50 hours each on his larger paintings.