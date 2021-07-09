East Side coffee shop scores a win through art amid pandemic

Patrick Downey limped through the pandemic improvising like many other small business owners.
Downey, who for 10 years has owned The Victory Madison, a lively café on the East Side, has always made art there.
He was known to give his paintings away, but in 2020 it became a way to bring in extra money when lattes and panini sandwiches to go weren’t cutting it.
Downey worked by himself for the first six months of the pandemic, then started bringing his staff back, giving them as many hours as he could.
When winter came, the business, 2710 Atwood Ave., struggled as people stayed home, worried about COVID-19 infection rates.
Without customers in the café for half of 2020, the seating area became his studio and he was able to work on bigger canvases. When the shop opened up again for people to sit, he decided to keep his easel and drafting table in the back corner. That way he could work on art when he wasn’t making coffee drinks and sandwiches.
“So that’s never going to be seating anymore. That’s mine,” said Downey, who spends 30 to 50 hours each on his larger paintings.
Before the pandemic, some of his smaller works went for $100 to $500. During some of the lean months of 2020, people encouraged him to ask more for his art, and he started getting $2,000 for the bigger ones. Since April, he said he has sold $8,500 worth of paintings. His wife, Alison Downey, went back to school a few years ago to get a nursing degree. “And right when we probably would have gone under,” Patrick Downey said, “she started working as a nurse (at Agrace hospice) and I started selling paintings.”
The couple moved to Madison from New York City, where he had a shop of the same name in Brooklyn from 1999 until 2011.
Just before their first child was born, he said, they were driving around, looking for a bigger place to live that they could afford.
“I had been in New York for 26 years and she said, ‘What about Madison?’ And I thought, ‘Why not?’ “
His wife grew up in Oshkosh and he’s originally from Minneapolis. In Madison, they and their sons, 12 and 11, are closer to family.
“So, we came out here for kid-raising purposes,” said Downey, his arms tattooed, and dressed this day in overall shorts with one strap hanging free, five thick gold chains around his neck.
Downey, 61, said his original Victory was so successful all he had to do “was kind of show up.”
It was there, about 15 years ago, that he started drawing on paper cups. Not just doodles, but “elaborate little art pieces ... which became quite sought after.”
From cup to canvas
His art has grown since the cup days, and some of Downey’s Madison customers are proud to own his art.
While talking to a visitor one morning, his next two customers were both regulars who have a Downey work displayed in their homes.
“I’ve been watching Patrick make art here for a long time, and they all strike me,” said Elizabeth Katt Reinders, who lives in the neighborhood. “I love them all, but one day I came in and there was one I saw and just felt this super-strong connection to it right away.”
That painting, untitled like all of Downey’s abstract and varied works, had his “unique trademark markings,” Katt Reinders said, and the way it was laid out made her see an aerial view of the ocean coming into the land.
She said she came back to visit it three days in a row. And on the third day, she bought it. “I feel very honored to have a Patrick Downey original hanging in my living room.”
Safe and quiet
Amy Mills was finishing a degree in graphic design at Madison College and spending a lot of time at The Victory, often with her young son.
She describes the painting Downey gave her as a “beautiful mirage of color that’s almost like a rainbow and has these gold elements kind of draped on top of it.”
Mills said her son, now 6, has been coming to The Victory since he was born and imitates Downey’s style of art.
“This is my safe, quiet place away from work where I would come and work and study,” she said.
Downey said he made art as a child, but as he grew older, his artistic endeavors turned more toward playing music and writing poetry and songs.
It’s hard for Downey to describe his art, but he said it’s primarily driven by improvisation and influenced by the street art and graffiti he was drawn to after moving to New York in the early 1980s.
A connection
Rachel Hauser, who was a violinist with the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra when she lived in Madison, also connected with Downey’s work.
Hauser lives in New York City now, where she is managing director at Reed Yeboah Fine Violins, a prestigious Manhattan instrument shop that deals in modern violins, but also in Stradivariuses. She recently bought one of Downey’s pieces, which will hang in her office that overlooks the big Times Square New Year’s Eve ball that is a year-round attraction.
“On the East Side of Madison he’s kind of like a breath of fresh air, a source of sanity,” Hauser said. “He’s really more than just the owner of that shop. He’s a piece of a lot of people’s lives.”
Hauser was raised in Manhattan, and knew of The Victory in Brooklyn. It was off the beaten path, but it had a big reputation, she said.
When she moved to Madison’s East Side about 10 years ago, one of the first things she noticed was that The Victory had opened up down the street from her house. She became a regular. “It became a daily requirement of my life,” Hauser said.
She and Downey got to know each other well, and when she started a musical group, Willy Street Chamber Players, Downey was one of its biggest supporters. “We shared this ‘artists support artists’ kind of mentality,” she said.
A big part of the mission of Willy Street Chamber Players is to connect the arts, local businesses, and the community, and to that end, the group hosted post-concert receptions with donated goods, Hauser said.
The Victory was a regular sponsor, providing coffee and baked goods for audiences. Downey also let Hauser perform in the shop before a big audition.
When Hauser’s back in Madison visiting, at least twice a year, she stops at The Victory each morning. On her last visit, she saw one of his paintings that matched the color scheme of her office.
“He uses color really freely,” she said, adding that she appreciates the intricacies of his work and the geometric patterns. “There’s a lot to look at. The more you stare at it, the more you see.”