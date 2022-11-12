Draft Queen: Some highlights from a whirlwind NOLA weekend

I spent my Halloween weekend down in New Orleans surrounded by some of my favorite people while saying “I do” to my best friend. It was incredibly chaotic and fast, full of yummy things and simply perfect — exactly what we were hoping for when we sought out the vibrant, nightlife-dominated city for our nuptials.

I bring this up because although I would love to ramble on about all the delicious beer I drank while exploring a new city with a gaggle of beer industry friends, I would be lying if I said that is what I was seeking out. Beer was drank, sure. It’s what I do. But for once, it wasn’t the focus of my travels.

Our days were spent in the Quarter, bouncing around from bar to bar, always seeming to have a frozen Irish Coffee from Erin Rose, sometimes with an extra Jameson float, sometimes not. If it wasn’t an Irish coffee, it was almost guaranteed to be a frozen beverage and sugar-laden.

I did, however, have a handful of fun beer experiences that I would like to share with you.

The Bayou Beer Garden in the Mid City neighborhood and close to where we were staying was a true gem of a bar with dozens of draft options outside on a very large, beautifully decorated patio. With offerings like Parrish Brewing, Second Line Brewing and Urban South, you know you are in a place that respects their local breweries.

Our first stop on Thursday included an alligator po’boy and an Abita Strawberry Lager. Now, I am no stranger to Abita beers and it could be argued that Abita is the granddaddy of Gulf craft beer, but having something so familiar in an unfamiliar place really solidifies the importance of experience.

And Abita Strawberry isn’t sweet. It’s a crisp, refreshing beer that has soft fruit nuances that play nicely with the saltiness of the Old Bay-drenched gator nuggets that sat atop a super chewy French roll. For a first lunch in New Orleans, it was perfect.

Our guests were also introduced to a variety of beers from Cahaba Brewing out of Birmingham, Alabama. A dear friend of mine runs operations for them and schlepped eight cases of deliciousness to New Orleans for our Friday night festivities.

Upon arrival, I was quickly introduced to Cahaba’s Pale Ale. This little beauty was perfect. Azacca, Mosiac and Citra hops bolstered by an incredibly light-bodied malt bill. Tropical fruit, dank grassiness and fresh-baked bread for the win. Thirst quenching, enjoyable, and dare I say one of the best pale ales I have had in quite some time. The perfect accoutrement to a warm night with friends.

Lastly, and perhaps most fun, the Spaghett reigned most popular for late-night drinking as an oasis away from sweet, frozen drinks. The Spaghett, or Spagett, is most notably a fun take on a shot and a beer and an innovation by Wet City Brewery in Baltimore back in 2016; it is simply a bottle of Miller Highlife with an added ounce of Aperol and lemon. It’s like an unclassy Aperol Spritz, if you will.

But, venture into Molly’s at the Market and order a Spaghett and you’re greeted with an even more pleasant surprise — Campari, instead of Aperol, added to a bottle of Wisconsin’s finest champagne of beers — for a more rhubarb-forward, less sweet, more bitter character. The refreshing bite and intentionally low ABV Negroni-esque cocktail kept us coming back night after night.

If you haven’t been to New Orleans or ventured into the French Quarter, I encourage you to put this trip on your bucket list. Go grab a frozen Irish Coffee from Erin Rose, a po’boy from one of the many small sandwich shops, nightcap with a Spaghett at Molly’s at the Market and laissez le bon temps rouler!