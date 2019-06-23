Actor and comedian John Leguizamo’s son is 18 now, but when he was in middle school he got bullied for being part Latino.
Instead of encouraging him to resort to violence, Leguizamo said he wanted to be an “evolved dad, a modern dad. I wanted to be a better man than I had seen other fathers be.”
His solution was to try to “weaponize history” and give his son ammunition in the form of facts to protect and defend himself, he said.
So began Leguizamo’s six-year deep dive into Latino history, culminating with his 2017 one-man play, “Latin History for Morons,” which was nominated for the 2018 Tony Award for Best Play and comes to Overture Hall Friday for one night.
The play covers Latin American history from the Aztecs through all the major wars to the modern day.
Leguizamo started his research by reading Howard Zinn’s “People’s History of the United States” and “Open Veins of Latin America” by Uruguayan writer and poet Eduardo Galeano.
He read two books by Charles C. Mann, “1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus” and “1493: Uncovering the New World Columbus Created.” Another source was the Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends project, which provides demographic information.
Leguizamo said the research was a joy because the more he found out, the more thrilling it became.
“It was like reading a mystery novel. The more you read, the more you found out, and the more clues led to other clues,” he said. “I mean, I grew up in the states and was educated here, so my history was very limited about what really happened.”
Access to this information didn’t stop the bullying, but it gave his son a sense of strength, Leguizamo, 54, said. And it empowered dad.
The resulting “Latin History for Morons” ran for five months on Broadway, from October 2017 to February 2018. The play just started a 14-city tour which began Thursday and Friday with shows at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City.
Madison was chosen because schedulers were looking for cities with a “Latinx population,” Leguizamo said.
According to 2018 U.S. Census figures, Hispanic/Latino people made up 6.5% of Dane County’s population.
Leguizamo said he’s glad to see the term Latinx being so widely embraced. “I love it in so many different ways,” he said. “Because, you know, Latino is sort of masculinized and sometimes it sounds like it’s excluding women.”
He likes the sound of the “Latinx generation” or “Generation Latinx,” he said. “It has a young feel to it, an inclusive feel to it. And it doesn’t marginalize women.”
Leguizamo has a Colombian and Puerto Rican background and his wife is Jewish, so his son and daughter are half Jewish, half Latino. That kids in 21st century New York City were giving his son a hard time because of his heritage was appalling to Leguizamo.
Leguizamo was heartened that in March, hundreds of students staged a sit in and occupied the elite, private Fieldston High School in the Bronx, angry about a racist video and other racial issues.
Students at Fieldston also demanded more inclusion of blacks and Latinos in history and literature. “They wanted more Latinx information and black history in their textbooks,” Leguizamo said.
In an interview with Stephen Colbert when “Latin History for Morons” was still on Broadway, Leguizamo told the CBS late-night host that people in the U.S. are “all morons” who don’t know our own history.
It takes historians like Zinn and journalists like Mann to record the country’s true history, Leguizamo said in an interview for this story.
“Americans are the least knowledgeable about their history,” he said. “I mean, we’re just not taught enough. I guess maybe they don’t grill us enough or push us enough. I don’t know. It seems like everybody else in every other country is much better educated.”
Leguizamo’s probe took him into military websites, where he discovered that 400,000 to 500,000 Latino soldiers fought in World War II and that “we’re the most awarded ethnic group in every war this country’s ever had.”
He learned that 10,000 Latino people served in the American Revolution and 20,000 fought in the Civil War. There may have been Latino soldiers who were involved in the War of 1812, he said. “It’s wild.”
“We’ve had the hugest amount of casualties in all these wars: American Revolution, Civil War, 500,000 of us fought in World War II. And then, you know, not to be honored, not to be celebrated, for your contributions to be erased, it hurts.”
Historians estimate that only 30,000 Latinos fought in World War I, but Leguizamo takes issue with that, finding the number too low.
It’s going to take a lot of effort to rewrite history, he said. The trouble was that, at the time, the military didn’t really separate Latino people from whites unless they were dark skinned or didn’t speak the language.
“Otherwise they weren’t counted,” Leguizamo said. “So what needs to be done, I need to try to get all the lists of all the troops in World War I and then find all the Latin names because I’m sure it’s over 100,000.”
If 20,000 Latino soldiers fought in the Civil War and as many as 500,000 were in World War II, “How can we just be 30,000 in World War I? That doesn’t make sense,” he said.
“Latin History for Morons,” a version of which is available on Netflix, has been well received. Leguizamo was pleased to get a text from Zinn’s daughter. He also received a special Tony Award last year.
“A lot of great things have come from the show,” he said, noting that the Fieldston sit-in was at least partly inspired by his show. There’s also been an uptick on the sales of Howard Zinn’s book and “Open Veins of Latin America” on Amazon, he said.
As far as what Madison audiences can expect, Leguizamo said, “It’s going to be a raucous show and their hearts (are) going to be moved and their minds (are) going to be opened.”