Yummee has an ooey gooey answer to cookie cravings

The cookies come with instructions for maintaining their shelf life (put them in an airtight container) and returning them to ooey gooey perfection (bake them for about six minutes at 350°).

Yummee also holds weekly “pop-ups” in cities up to six hours away, announcing on social media where they’ll be and when and then taking orders for pick-up. Yang insists on baking the cookies fresh, so on pop-up days, Yang and a handful of employees wake up around 1 a.m. to bake and pack orders before driving to cities like Milwaukee, Green Bay or Sheboygan. Soon, he hopes to add Chicago and cities in Michigan to the rotation.

“We’re out there selling cookies from the trunk of our cars,” Yang said with a laugh. “You’d never think that you’d ever do that, but it works.”

West side storefront open

In late September, Yummee got its first brick-and-mortar home. The shop at 5510 University Ave. (formerly Lalo's Mexican Restaurant) opened to a line that wrapped around the block, with some customers waiting for three hours.

“It was a great day,” Yang recalls. “It was like, ‘Wow, people will do this for us?’”