Your bartender tested positive for COVID. Now what?

At that point, the business must inform employees that there’s been a positive case. Everyone is advised to self-monitor, and those who were exposed will be notified. “Exposed” means 15 minutes of cumulative contact, less than six feet apart.

“So many workers call and they’re so angry,” Koenig said. “They want to know who it was they work with who tested positive. But it’s not their right to know that information unless it affects them.”

That goes for diners too. If a server spent less than 15 minutes total at a table during dinner service, that’s not enough contact for the server or the table to be exposed to one another. If a couple dined out for a couple of hours and the person at the next table later tested positive COVID, the couple was not exposed if everyone stayed six-plus feet away.

For inanimate objects, after 72 hours they’re considered safe. If the sick person last worked a week ago, there’s nothing additional to be done. Some restaurants do close for a day to do a more thorough clean.