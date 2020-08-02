You can’t beat a babka: Bayk Madison revives a treat

These days, in addition to setting up shop at the Monroe Street Farmers' Market every Sunday, she now offers curbside pickup, as well as delivery by hand and via mail. Sales that are shipped now comprise about 30% of her sales, and the rest is mostly direct with a few small wholesale accounts.

Kay’s food industry background prepared her for innovation in terms of babka flavors. The two most traditional that she offers are cinnamon and chocolate (though Kay makes it a chocolate hazelnut). More unusual are flavors like blueberry lemon crumble, pesto, and sticky pecan caramel.

“The dough lends itself well to multiple types of fillings, sweet or savory,” Kay said.

But deciding on flavor combinations also means considering the filling-to-dough relationship.

“It becomes a matter of making sure that the moisture in the filling is not too much and not too little. Because you don't want too much moisture, where it remains wet and sticky in the middle. But yet you don't want it too dry, where the filling is pulling moisture out of the dough. There is a balance there,” she said.