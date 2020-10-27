Yeah, I Ate That: Prank your mouth with the Dunkin' Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

Halloween, like everything else this year, is arriving with a lot of uncertainty. Will kids be out trick-or-treating? If so, how do we safely distribute candy? A Rube Goldbergian contraption of drainpipes and PVC piping? T-shirt cannon?
As much focus as we’re putting on the “treat” side of the “trick or treat” equation, we’ve neglected the other side. Are we going to be doing any Halloween pranks this year? Soaping doorknobs might be pretty sanitary if you use the right hand sanitizer, but it’s going to be hard to TP your neighbor’s house if the grocery is still limiting us to one package per visit.
Also, let’s face it — our nerves are frayed right now, and it’s downright cruel to play a nasty joke on somebody. My advice? Prank yourself with the new Dunkin’ Donuts Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, now available for a limited time.
The doughnuts, 99 cents each and available for a limited time, look innocent enough. To the unwary eye, it looks like a strawberry iced doughnut, with a ring of pink icing covered by red sprinkles. While it is indeed strawberry icing, don’t trust those sprinkles. Mixed in with the sugar is a blend of cayenne pepper and ghost pepper.
You can get two or three bites into the doughnut before your taste buds start getting suspicious. What is this sensation, they ask you nervously? What have you done to us? And why?
The heat is noticeable but not that strong while you’re finishing your doughnut, and the spice is actually a nice complement to the overwhelming sweetness of a fried Dunkin’ pastry. Ghost peppers are memorable not so much for the initial kapow of the spice, but the glow that lingers in your mouth like — well, like a ghostly afterimage. (Is that where “ghost peppers” got their name? Did I just crack that?)
So I kind of liked it, certainly as a break from the unrelenting sugar rush of most doughnuts, which usually leads to a brutal sugar crash about an hour after eating. The ghost pepper tingle in your mouth keeps your eyes open for a little while longer in the morning.
Dunkin’ also has some more traditional autumnal and Halloween-themed doughnuts, including cider doughnuts, pumpkin doughnuts and those “spider” doughnuts which feature a doughnut hole perched on top of a doughnut like an arachnid. It would be certainly cruel to bring home a dozen of these seasonal doughnuts for the family, with a couple of those innocent-looking ghost pepper doughnuts mixed in.
Hey, we have to get our Halloween thrills where we can.
