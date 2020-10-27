Yeah, I Ate That: Prank your mouth with the Dunkin' Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

You can get two or three bites into the doughnut before your taste buds start getting suspicious. What is this sensation, they ask you nervously? What have you done to us? And why?

The heat is noticeable but not that strong while you’re finishing your doughnut, and the spice is actually a nice complement to the overwhelming sweetness of a fried Dunkin’ pastry. Ghost peppers are memorable not so much for the initial kapow of the spice, but the glow that lingers in your mouth like — well, like a ghostly afterimage. (Is that where “ghost peppers” got their name? Did I just crack that?)

So I kind of liked it, certainly as a break from the unrelenting sugar rush of most doughnuts, which usually leads to a brutal sugar crash about an hour after eating. The ghost pepper tingle in your mouth keeps your eyes open for a little while longer in the morning.

Dunkin’ also has some more traditional autumnal and Halloween-themed doughnuts, including cider doughnuts, pumpkin doughnuts and those “spider” doughnuts which feature a doughnut hole perched on top of a doughnut like an arachnid. It would be certainly cruel to bring home a dozen of these seasonal doughnuts for the family, with a couple of those innocent-looking ghost pepper doughnuts mixed in.

Hey, we have to get our Halloween thrills where we can.

