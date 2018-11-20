For many, the best part of the Thanksgiving meal doesn’t come until lunchtime Friday, when you can pile all of the leftovers from the night before into one big old sandwich.
The terrible genius of Potbelly’s Turducken sandwich is that it lets you skip ahead to that sandwich without all the fuss and muss of making an elaborate Turkey Day meal. In the future, I foresee families forswearing tureens of gravy and bowls of mashed potatoes, coming together to munch on fast-casual sandwiches instead.
A turducken, for the uninitiated, is a deboned chicken placed inside a deboned duck, which is then placed inside a deboned turkey. The three-layer result is like a series of Russian nesting dolls where each doll is made out of bird meat.
While this may sound like a war crime to vegans, the turducken is considered a joyful celebration of excess for carnivores. Its origin is uncertain (I swear I thought the football commentator John Madden invented it) although it’s perhaps not surprising that the state that popularized the turducken was Louisiana, with chef Paul Prudhomme being a famous proponent.
For those of us whose bird deboning skills might not be up to snuff, there’s Potbelly’s Turducken sandwich ($8), which the sandwich chain is offering for a limited time in November and December. On a toasted white or whole-wheat roll, the sandwich features turkey, chicken and duck meat, along with cranberry-honey sauce, mayo, tomato, lettuce and cheese.
Potbelly already serves chicken and turkey sandwiches, so I assumed that they would merely include slices of each along with some duck. But no! Potbelly goes whole-hog into the turducken tradition by combining and pressing all three meats into a meat-loaf like slice.
It’s hard to actually discern which bird meat is which in the slice, as they’re all mixed together. I think the dark patches were duck meat? It sort of reminded me of that one “Star Trek” movie where the transporter malfunctioned and a couple of no-name crew members got their parts mixed up.
It's a tasty mix. I was expecting an overwhelming amount of meat, but that one thick slice was just right. What really made the sandwich, though, was the drizzle of cranberry-honey sauce, which is delicious and provides the perfect sweet counterpoint to the savory, dry meat.
Potbelly also offers a Pumpkin Pie Shake for a limited time, and they hand-make them, which is great for you but stinks for those impatient people in line waiting to place their orders. Too bad for them. The shake was too thick for me to enjoy much of it during my meal, but after it thinned out a little, provided the perfect dessert to my holiday dinner in a wrapper.