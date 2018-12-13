Sometimes writing the “Yeah, I Ate That” column feels like being Kevin McCarthy at the end of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” futilely trying to warn people of impending doom. “You’re in danger! Can’t you see? They’re here already! You’re next!”
Of course, McCarthy’s character was warning that aliens lived among us. I’m trying to warn people that the green-bunned Burger King Nightmare King is even more disgusting than it looks. For both of us, though, the warning seems too often to fall on deaf ears. You fools!
This time, though, I feel like I have the opposite problem. I’ve eaten something fantastic, but when I try to explain it to people — even my kids! — they recoil in horror. You fools!
I present the Hubbard Avenue Diner Pie Taco.
Two little words, “pie” and “taco,” that inspire so much joy on their own are brought together in holy delicious matrimony. Yet when I bring up the concept to people, they don’t immediately share in my delight, thinking it’s just too weird an idea. Somehow what makes each of these things so wonderful will be destroyed when it comes into proximity with the other.
Guys. It’s pie we can eat with our hands! We deserve this!
Someone, possibly a food writer colleague, did respond to me that we’ve had that capability for a long time now, thanks to McDonald’s and its apple and cherry pies.
Don’t do that. Don’t mention the molten-core deep-fried monstrosity of the McDonald’s apple pie in the same breath as the beloved wonders of a Hubbard Avenue Diner Pie.
Hubbard Avenue has been making different flavors of pie tacos since April by Jason Harder, aka “The Pie Guy” at Hubbard Avenue. When I was there last week, there were French Silk Pie Tacos, some Pumpkin Pie Tacos left over from Thanksgiving, and a full tray of the newest flavor, Candy Cane Pie Tacos. The tacos run $3.99 each or $7.49 for two, and you can order them with your meal or buy them from Hubbard Avenue's glass case of wonders.
I went for the Pumpkin Pie and the Candy Cane Pie. Each is about the size of a regular taco, with the filling inside a pastry shell. I am guessing the concept works better for a cream pie filling than it would for a fruit pie filling like apple or blueberry. The cream pie filling is more uniform and holds together better.
The pumpkin pie was a fairly standard pie with filling, whipped cream and a little dusting of spices. I suppose you could eat it with a fork, but I embraced the experience and ate it like a taco. The pastry shell held together remarkably well with every bite, not crumbly and flaky as I expected.
The Candy Cane Pie Taco was the real standout, featuring a mint cream filling, crushed candy canes, chocolate ganache and whipped cream. It was delicious — the minty taste wasn’t overpowering, mixing well with the chocolate to make a very satisfying pie. And again, it held together well as a taco.
I would definitely go back for more Candy Cane Pie before they run out after the holidays, and will keep tabs on what new taco flavors Harder can come up with. If you’re a dessert lover looking for something adventurous, make a run for the border — the Madison/Middleton border.