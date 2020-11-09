Yeah, I Ate That: Have a weird Thanksgiving with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Let’s face it — it’s going to be a weird Thanksgiving this year.
To help keep COVID-19 from spreading, we’ll be restricted to having Thanksgiving dinner inside our own quaran-pods instead of inviting the whole gang over. Football will be played in empty stadiums, if it’s played at all. We won’t have to get up early the next day for Black Friday shopping because the stores will all be severely restricted.
And there won’t be a new Pixar movie or other holiday blockbuster to go see after dinner’s over. Heck, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” won’t even be on television. Apple TV bought the rights. Sheesh.
Why not lean into the weirdness and have the strangest Thanksgiving imaginable? It’s liberating, in a way, right? Pressure’s off! We don’t have to exactly recreate grandma’s stuffing recipe or dust off the cornucopia centerpiece. Let’s just write this one off and give thanks in whatever way we want.
Brach’s candy is here to help with its new “Turkey Dinner” candy corn. When somebody first sent me a photo of the package on social media, I thought it was one of those photoshopped joke photos that gets shared around, like Orange Juice & Toothpaste Lay’s. But it’s real! My wife brought home a package from Walgreens the other day.
Candy corn is a highly polarizing candy. Some people hate it, while other people are wrong. But even candy corn zealots will have to think twice about the Limited Edition Turkey Dinner flavor, which includes six different kinds of candy in each package.
Like the three-course dinner gum in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” each kernel flavor represents a different course of the meal: roasted turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots and sweet potato pie. Yum!
I tucked a linen napkin into my collar and dug in. The first problem was that, just as there’s a lot of beige/brown food on the table at Thanksgiving, there was a lot of brown candy corn in the bag. It was very hard to tell just by looking which beige is the turkey and which is the stuffing.
The green bean flavor was easily identifiable, though, so I started off with that. The cloying sugary flavor of typical candy corn barely hid the green bean undertones, which to my palate wasn’t much different than munching on fresh lawn clippings.
Next I tried the sweet potato pie. I know I was jumping ahead to dessert, but I deserved a treat! And the sweet potato was not bad, kind of a spicier alternative to the typical pumpkin flavors that pop up in coffee and candy every fall.
This mild victory emboldened me to try the stuffing. I had irrationally high hopes for this, as as stuffing is usually my favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. But it was vile, an unholy mix of stale bread flavor and savory spices that assaulted my senses. Never eat this.
Retreating to familiar ground, I next selected a bright red cranberry candy corn. I’m not sure it really tasted like cranberry or just a general berry flavor, but the bright fruitiness of the candy worked with the sweetness. It’s the only flavor that I could plausibly see Brach’s releasing by itself.
Cranberry gave me enough of a second wind to move on to the final two flavors. Ginger glazed carrot was next up, and the unappetizing earthiness of the carrot flavor was at least counterweighted by the sharp sweetness of the ginger. Not too bad.
That just left the turkey, the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving year and also the flavor I was dreading the most. With good reason. The vague “meat” flavor was truly odious and unpleasant, prompting a strong sense memory of the processed mock turkey that was served at the freshman dorm when I stayed on campus one Thanksgiving break.
On the bright side, should any political arguments break out around your smaller Thanksgiving table, haul out some turkey and stuffing candy corn. Then watch everyone unite in shared, justified disgust.
