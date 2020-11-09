Yeah, I Ate That: Have a weird Thanksgiving with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

Next I tried the sweet potato pie. I know I was jumping ahead to dessert, but I deserved a treat! And the sweet potato was not bad, kind of a spicier alternative to the typical pumpkin flavors that pop up in coffee and candy every fall.

This mild victory emboldened me to try the stuffing. I had irrationally high hopes for this, as as stuffing is usually my favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. But it was vile, an unholy mix of stale bread flavor and savory spices that assaulted my senses. Never eat this.

Retreating to familiar ground, I next selected a bright red cranberry candy corn. I’m not sure it really tasted like cranberry or just a general berry flavor, but the bright fruitiness of the candy worked with the sweetness. It’s the only flavor that I could plausibly see Brach’s releasing by itself.

Cranberry gave me enough of a second wind to move on to the final two flavors. Ginger glazed carrot was next up, and the unappetizing earthiness of the carrot flavor was at least counterweighted by the sharp sweetness of the ginger. Not too bad.