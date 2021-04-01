Yeah, I Ate That: Be honest. You'd eat a Culver's Curderburger if it was real

Ranking: I’d Hit That in a Heartbeat

Wisconsin State Fair Ham and Roast Beef Cream Puffs — One of the big complaints I hear from cream puff naysayers is that the whipped cream filling is just too darn sweet. The State Fair addresses that quibble with these new savory options, which are like sub sandwiches that you can slurp up like pudding. I’ll bet eating these at the State Fair instead of real meat would draw some grateful looks from the prize livestock there.

Ranking: Who Am I Fooling? I’d Try It

Sourdough Everything at Burger King — Burger King is bringing back its Sourdough King, and to honor that they’re offering to put anything on their menu between two pieces of sourdough bread, from Hershey’s Pie to chicken nuggets to mozzarella sticks. Sourdough is a versatile bread, but I think the mozzarella stick version comes litigiously close to the Culver’s Curderburger.

Ranking: I’d Hit That in a Heartbeat (for everything except the Hershey’s Pie)