Willy Street Co-op adds online ordering for grab-and-go

Pre-pandemic, the Willy Street Co-op fulfilled about 20 orders a week using the e-commerce system it launched in summer 2019.
The average these days is more like 150-200 orders a week. At its height, the local grocery store with locations on Madison's east side, north side and Middleton filled 320 grocery orders for meat, produce, pantry items and more in a week.
“We’re working on streamlining the process and making some changes so that we can add more orders, because there’s definitely demand out there,” said Brendon Smith, the co-ops communications director. “We just need to figure out how we can meet that demand more effectively.”
At first, shoppers could order deli sandwiches and pre-made salads along with their grocery orders. But because the demand for online orders was so high, sometimes there wouldn’t be an available pick-up slot for three or four days, which meant ready-made meals were not selling.
“Do you want a ham and Swiss sandwich four days from now?” Smith said. “People didn’t seem like they were interested in them as part of their grocery order.”
The store pulled the sandwiches out of e-commerce and put them into a different system, managed by the ChowNow app.
Shoppers can place an order for (for example) a red curry tofu wrap meal ($8.29) that includes chips or a piece of fruit, water or a soda, and an optional gluten-free cookie ($2.49). There are bakery items, boxed salads and take-and-heat meals, like a roasted vegetable lasagna with garlic bread ($15.29) or barbecue pork shoulder and rosemary roasted potatoes ($16.49), which serve two or three people.
For now it’s only curbside pick-up, no delivery. The co-op has capped indoor capacity at 25%, which sometimes leads to lines outside.
“We wanted to have some other method where people could get deli foods for pickup without having to come in the store,” said Smith. “No one wants to make a special trip to the store to find the thing you came there for is gone.”
Open on Williamson Street since 1974, the Willy Street Co-op has some 35,500 member-owners and is governed by an elected board of directors. As a State Journal story noted in summer 2019, the collective has been slower than other grocers to add technological improvements like e-commerce.
Last summer, the grocer had a soft launch of pickup and delivery from its northside store only, because it had the largest footprint and the biggest selection of items. Even now, some items at the east side store don’t show up online and vice versa. Stores often have different cheeses, different candies and different alcohol selections, which may or may not be reflected online.
That’s something the co-op hopes to change. “We’d like to eventually set it up so you can get items that may only be at one of the stores,” Smith said.
The co-op has weathered the pandemic much like other grocers — adapting to kinks and bottlenecks in the supply chain, re-opening its juice bar (then closing it again when cases spiked), convincing shoppers to try ground cumin instead of whole cumin seed or gluten-free pasta when there’s no regular penne on the shelves.
The system grocery stores used for maximum efficiency “all broke down,” Smith said. “Stuff that was working its way through the supply chain got pulled to retail as quickly as possible, which left these huge gaps as stuff still had to be manufactured. There are still some gaps.”
The co-op approved hazard pay (between $1.50 and $5) for employees for six months, then reached an agreement with the union to accelerate a pay increase that had been scheduled for 2021.
Smith said the grocer has notified staff and shoppers anytime there’s been a positive COVID-19 case among employees. That has happened a few times since the start of the pandemic, and now involves posting a physical sign on the door.
People have been “appreciative we were up front about it,” Smith said.
“I still remember publishing the first notification, posting on the website and social media, and just hoping that people would understand,” Smith said. “One of the first comments was someone saying ‘Thank you for telling us, we hope the staff member gets better soon.’
“I breathed a sigh of relief.”
Beyond the vagaries of pandemic safety, the co-op is trying to clear up communication between its various ordering systems, which weren’t designed to “talk” to each other. By the end of December, it hopes to add an easy way to add a sandwich or a heat-and-eat meal (via ChowNow) to an e-commerce grocery order.
Pickup and delivery services take a percentage commission, which eats into profits for grocery stores and restaurants alike. There are financial benefits to bringing such a system in-house, but it would take several years to build that infrastructure, Smith said.
“Because we’re a co-op and have this ownership structure, there’s an extra layer on top of systems designed for grocery stores or restaurants in general,” Smith said. “There are opportunities for a company that can offer a streamlined payment and order system with low commissions really tailored toward grocery.”
