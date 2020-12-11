Willy Street Co-op adds online ordering for grab-and-go

The co-op approved hazard pay (between $1.50 and $5) for employees for six months, then reached an agreement with the union to accelerate a pay increase that had been scheduled for 2021.

Smith said the grocer has notified staff and shoppers anytime there’s been a positive COVID-19 case among employees. That has happened a few times since the start of the pandemic, and now involves posting a physical sign on the door.

People have been “appreciative we were up front about it,” Smith said.

“I still remember publishing the first notification, posting on the website and social media, and just hoping that people would understand,” Smith said. “One of the first comments was someone saying ‘Thank you for telling us, we hope the staff member gets better soon.’

“I breathed a sigh of relief.”

Beyond the vagaries of pandemic safety, the co-op is trying to clear up communication between its various ordering systems, which weren’t designed to “talk” to each other. By the end of December, it hopes to add an easy way to add a sandwich or a heat-and-eat meal (via ChowNow) to an e-commerce grocery order.