Whole animal butcher shop Meat People plans to open in Lake Edge this spring

Flower shop fridges will make way for meat cases this spring in a strip mall on Madison’s east side.

Meat People Butcher, owned and run by industry veterans Pip Freeman and Jenny Griep, hopes to open by March 1 in the shopping plaza at the corner of Monona Drive and Buckeye Road.

Freeman, a professional chef, ran Three Letters Brooklyn and learned butchery at the Meat Hook in New York City. After coming to Madison he cooked at Mint Mark and ran the kitchen at Stalzy’s for a year. Griep, Freeman’s wife, has worked for some 15 years at the Italian regional restaurant Osteria Papavero and is currently the general manager and sommelier.

Before the pandemic, the couple discussed opening a whole animal butcher shop with locally sourced beef, pork, lamb, chicken and sausages. The devastation of COVID-19 “lit the fire,” Freeman said, for them to get out of the restaurant industry.

So did the 2019 closure of Underground Butcher, one of few butcher shops processing regionally raised meat and selling hard-to-find cuts. Freeman intends to offer advice and recipes as well as steaks and chops.