Whole animal butcher shop Meat People plans to open in Lake Edge this spring

Flower shop fridges will make way for meat cases this spring in a strip mall on Madison’s east side.
Meat People Butcher, owned and run by industry veterans Pip Freeman and Jenny Griep, hopes to open by March 1 in the shopping plaza at the corner of Monona Drive and Buckeye Road.
Freeman, a professional chef, ran Three Letters Brooklyn and learned butchery at the Meat Hook in New York City. After coming to Madison he cooked at Mint Mark and ran the kitchen at Stalzy’s for a year. Griep, Freeman’s wife, has worked for some 15 years at the Italian regional restaurant Osteria Papavero and is currently the general manager and sommelier.
Before the pandemic, the couple discussed opening a whole animal butcher shop with locally sourced beef, pork, lamb, chicken and sausages. The devastation of COVID-19 “lit the fire,” Freeman said, for them to get out of the restaurant industry.
So did the 2019 closure of Underground Butcher, one of few butcher shops processing regionally raised meat and selling hard-to-find cuts. Freeman intends to offer advice and recipes as well as steaks and chops.
“We’re going to lean a lot on my chef background,” said Freeman. “Most grocery stores have six steaks that people are used to. The whole idea is to have the knowledge of how to cook everything,” so if someone comes in looking for a skirt steak and they happen to be out, “I’ve got five other steaks I can sell them that are just the same.”
Color commentary
Everyone working at Meat People, at least at first, will have butcher training, in order to easily field questions about cuts, cook times and temperatures. Freeman and Griep plan to sell cold cuts, sausages, pasture-raised ground beef and rotisserie chickens, as well as wine and beer (pending ALRC approval).
Meat People is working on a buildout of the former New Leaf Flowers and Gifts location, about 1,500 square feet between GiGi’s Playhouse and Burn Boot Camp in the Lake Edge Shopping Center. The space has tall, curved ceilings. Freeman and Griep want it to be “colorful, brighter, more fun than some butcher shops,” Freeman said.
Similar to Conscious Carnivore on the west side, Meat People intends to work with Wisconsin producers. Freeman has talked with Seven Seeds Organic Farm and Enos Farms, both in Spring Green, as well as Bryant Family Farms in Mineral Point and Fischer Family Farm in Cambria.
Sourcing chickens may be the biggest challenge because of how (and where) they are processed. Freeman said every farmer he spoke with mentioned the “slaughterhouse bottleneck” that has some meat processors booking out years ahead.
“Somebody told me he has slaughter booked for pigs whose parents’ aren’t born yet,” Freeman said. “They’ve gotten used to the fact that they have to sign up as if the animals are going to be there and hope they will, hope there’s a market for it.”
Meat local
Meat People arrives amid a renewed, pandemic-related push toward local food. In 2020 many Madison area farms expanded, then sold out of, community supported agriculture (CSA) share boxes. More people are cooking at home, creating a space for entrepreneurs like Kingsley Gobourne and his meat delivery service as well as new initiatives to connect farms with customers.
Freeman was a vegan for the first eight years of his adult life. As he worked in professional kitchens, he cooked meat before he ate it. It’s important to him, both for sustainability and cost, to use as much of the animals as possible. He and Griep are dog lovers — they have several pups and foster more — so Meat People will offer pet treats and bones for dogs, too.
Eventually, Freeman and Griep may host pop-ups at the nearby Muskellounge and Sporting Club and sell their meats to restaurants.
“If you haven’t cooked a lot of meat, buying something expensive like a prime rib is intimidating,” Freeman said. “I want to make people feel at ease. We’ll give detailed instructions on how to cook meat, so people will trust us.
“The key is the experience is more than just educational,” he added. “I want it to be fun.”