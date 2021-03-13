'We're an overgrown garden': Pasture and Plenty to expand with production kitchen

A new production kitchen for food entrepreneurs plans to open on Madison’s near west side by midsummer.
Pasture and Plenty, a café, meal kit service and retail space at 2433 University Ave. (near Lombardino's), has slowly outgrown its kitchen. When owner Christy McKenzie heard a nearby storefront was coming up for sale, she seized the chance to expand both Pasture and Plenty’s own bakery and offer space to fellow entrepreneurs.
“In the year of the pandemic, our business has grown,” said McKenzie. “We’ve been doing more wholesale distribution through Vitruvian Farms, through The Cider Farm. We’re looking at expanding where we send the farm to freezer products we make and the bakeshop products.
“In order to do that at all, we need more space to make and to grow.”
Space to spread out
McKenzie started Pasture and Plenty with locally sourced meal kits in 2017. She and chef Nate Carney worked closely with farms, calling their business model “CSA 2.0” in reference to community supported agriculture. In 2018, McKenzie opened the brick and mortar café.
During the pandemic year, Pasture and Plenty has sold some hot takeout food while the dining room remains closed. Preparation of meal kits and farm to freezer items demanded more space. McKenzie turned over part of the closed dining room to production, but she knew that was a short-term solution.
“Right now in our main kitchen, prep and cooking and packing all happen in the same space,” McKenzie. “We have to shift the work continuously to do all of the things.
“Now we’ll be able to have separate spaces so we can continue to prep while we’re also cooking, while we’re also packing. That’ll make the workflow a lot more efficient, and allow us to increase the volume.”
McKenzie secured financing to purchase the former home of Suzen Sez, a women's clothing boutique that is moving to Stoughton. It shares a wall with Pasture and Plenty and measures about 3,000 square feet on the main floor, plus half that again in basement storage. McKenzie’s working with the city on getting the parcel, which had been separated into three bays, rezoned so the production spaces can be better connected.
“We’ve been saying we’re like an overgrown garden,” McKenzie said. “Everything is growing well but it’s starting to feel tight.”
Once complete, the P&P Makeshop would have a pantry and a prep kitchen for Pasture and Plenty’s bakeshop. It would also have space for four other local businesses.
Cross-pollination
One of Pasture and Plenty’s first partners was Tart. Founded in 2016, Tart is a frozen baked goods company that Ana Luyet and Carissa Mangerson operated out of FEED Kitchens, another food business incubator. Tart is a direct-to-consumer business, which has made a good complement to Pasture and Plenty’s freezer meals.
Tart is among the partner businesses that will move into the new space when it’s open. Also set to rent space is Jonathan Correa, founder of a tortilla company called La Cosecha (formerly Bandit). Correa, a veteran cook who also farms at The Eloquent Farmer, has been making tortillas at the North Street Cabaret while it’s been closed due to COVID-19.
Cabaret owner Ben Altschul “hasn’t been charging us rent,” Correa said. “He’s believed in us and given us an opportunity to get this thing off the ground. I can’t be more grateful for that.”
La Cosecha works with heirloom corn to make what Correa calls “nixtamal tortillas.” The process of nixtamalization — simmering and steeping corn with “cal,” or pickling lime — makes for a more tender tortilla, with better flavor and aroma. Correa and his business partner, Amy Ahrens, are currently selling fresh tortillas through Vitruvian and Christine’s Kitchens.
McKenzie, Correa said, is “trying to make success easier for us. She’s already creating a space for us to use, and she is going above and beyond to find ways to get us tools and different pieces of equipment and support that she doesn’t have to.”
Correa plans to supply masa to the founders of Milpa, Shannon Berry and Miroslavaa Muñoz. The pair will be focused on bringing Mexican cuisine “into the modern kitchen,” McKenzie said, with masa dishes, “tamales and beautiful salsas.” They may start with wholesale and pop-up events before moving to retail.
“Their goal is to share Mexican cuisine in a lively, really fun way,” McKenzie said.
Vegan chef Lauren Montelbano, founder of The Vibrant Veg, intends to rent space at the P&P Makeshop. A personal chef, caterer and culinary educator, Montelbano sells fresh-pressed juices, nut mylks and broths (in addition to vegan meals) via her website.
McKenzie’s explicit goal is to support businesses owned by women and people of color. She wants to build “a collaborative community.”
To that end, she’s launching a Kickstarter on March 15 with a goal of $50,000, specifically to purchase equipment for those businesses, support website development and marketing.
“The space provides the room for folks to dream,” McKenzie said. “We can make commitments to them for purchasing. We can work together on pop-ups. There’s a dining room and demonstration kitchen in Pasture and Plenty.”
She hopes for some cross-pollination too.
“The makeshop benefits the makers in creating that economy of scale,” McKenzie said. “If you come up with a concept like making fresh tamales, and you have a tortilla maker nixtamalizing corn, grinding it and making beautiful masa right there ... the impact of what everybody can do is deeper.”