'We're an overgrown garden': Pasture and Plenty to expand with production kitchen

During the pandemic year, Pasture and Plenty has sold some hot takeout food while the dining room remains closed. Preparation of meal kits and farm to freezer items demanded more space. McKenzie turned over part of the closed dining room to production, but she knew that was a short-term solution.

“Right now in our main kitchen, prep and cooking and packing all happen in the same space,” McKenzie. “We have to shift the work continuously to do all of the things.

“Now we’ll be able to have separate spaces so we can continue to prep while we’re also cooking, while we’re also packing. That’ll make the workflow a lot more efficient, and allow us to increase the volume.”