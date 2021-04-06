‘We want it to taste like your memories’: Cassoulet takes comfort from freezer to table

Party ready

Most entrées at Cassoulet are made in multiple sizes, like enchiladas for two ($16) or roasted garlic kielbasa dinner for four ($32). A tray of 16 sliders stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese ($25) paired with a readymade taco dip ($6-$12) look party ready as soon as parties are a thing again.

Their larger retail location means Brooks and Olsen have been able to add soups in the winter and, for spring, fresh deli items like Italian pasta salad and deviled eggs.

“I love making them and they’re really delicious, and a lot of people don’t know we have them,” Brooks said of the deli sandwiches and sides. “As people are getting out, wanting to have picnics and things, we hope people will try them.”

Compared with Kettle Black and Pasture and Plenty, Cassoulet’s dishes are simpler and softer. They have very little salt, which Olsen confirmed is on purpose — “we try to make them as healthy as we can. We figure people have a salt shaker.”

And though most breakfast bakes ($15-$30) and turkey dinners ($16-$32) go straight from freezer to oven, they require a little planning. A full-size turkey and sweet potato shepherd’s pie ($28) took about 90 minutes to reheat.