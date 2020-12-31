Watch or listen: In the kitchen with chef Cortney Burns

Cortney Burns — a chef, award-winning cookbook author and UW-Madison grad — joined Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians on Tuesday for a Zoom conversation and cooking demonstration.

As Burns prepared root vegetable fritters, sauerkraut and a sauce made of farmer's cheese, she explained why she's such a fan of fermentation and why she believes home cooks should customize recipes to fit their palates and pantries.

The conversation was broadcast live for Cap Times members and is now available for viewing or listening by everyone.