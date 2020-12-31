Watch or listen: In the kitchen with chef Cortney Burns

Cortney Burns — a chef, award-winning cookbook author and UW-Madison grad — joined Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians on Tuesday for a Zoom conversation and cooking demonstration.
As Burns prepared root vegetable fritters, sauerkraut and a sauce made of farmer's cheese, she explained why she's such a fan of fermentation and why she believes home cooks should customize recipes to fit their palates and pantries.
The conversation was broadcast live for Cap Times members and is now available for viewing or listening by everyone. For more information about membership including contributions, visit membership.captimes.com.
To find the recipes Burns demonstrated, click here. If you want to get a copy of "Nourish Me Home" by Cortney Burns, place an order at Arcadia Books, a wonderful little bookstore in Spring Green, and they will take 15% off when you enter CT15CB at check out.
The Corner Table is a podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated.
Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.