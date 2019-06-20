Kay-Tee Olds has established herself as a marketing expert and professional speaker, spending her days in high heels and skirts at board meetings.
For the past three years, she’s also spent many evenings and weekends in a baseball cap and apron, serving cowboy beans to festivalgoers under a pop-up canopy. When she tells professional colleagues about her side hustle at Rodeo Wagon, they can hardly believe it.
“They’re shocked,” Olds said, “But it is so much fun. It’s a wild ride. It’s a really fascinating type of business to be a part of.”
Earlier this month, Olds combined her interests in marketing, entrepreneurship and teaching into a new book, “Fueling a Food Truck,” which she self-published with the help of StandOut Books. It’s now available for $24.99 in paperback at Barnes and Noble (among other booksellers) and $9.99 on Kindle.
Olds wants to help other would-be food cart operators replicate her success. To that end, she developed a curriculum for Madison College, where she teaches a three-part series on how to start a mobile foodservice business. On July 23, she’s set to host a workshop there for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Olds wrote the book and the curriculum for the Madison College class at the same time.
“A big part of this was to get very current, relevant material into the hands of aspiring entrepreneurs,” Olds said. “I wanted people to have a realistic idea of what it takes to start and operate a successful food truck.”
Olds, a self-described serial entrepreneur, kicked off Rodeo Wagon at Concerts on the Square in 2016. She added catering the following year. By summer 2018, she’d sold off the truck in favor of pop-up canopy and portable Rodeo Wagon frame. The words “Yee-Haw Fixin’ to Feast!” and the #RODEOWAGON hashtag are emblazoned above and below the food “window.”
“Your brand is in everything you do as a food cart,” Olds said, “in your menu, how you communicate, packaging. The brand should touch everything.”
With a menu that changes for catering gigs and festivals, Olds estimates that Rodeo Wagon has made 300 items over the years, some with small variations. Rodeo Wagon’s menu leans Southern, with open-faced beef sandwiches, cornbread, corn on the cob, Texas caviar (a salsa-like black bean and corn dip), cowboy beans and sliders.
Olds decided she wanted a food cart before she chose the culinary theme. She settled on it while in Texas for an equestrian competition her daughter was a part of.
“When we opened we had 10 items, and by week three we had scrapped half of those,” she said. “We quickly realized every supply on that cart has to have multiple purposes. We also realized how labor intensive our menu was.”
There have been a fair number of how-to books released in recent years about food carts, but every municipality is different, and texts go out of date fast.
“It so quickly changes, it’s almost out of date before you even start,” said Meghan Blake-Horst, the city’s street vending coordinator. “This type of book, and having an updated version, is important to help potential food cart operators get the breadth of what the business is like.”
It’s useful, Blake-Horst said, to have “something that goes step by step and thinks about it as a holistic piece.” She called the new book “a guiding document to help them understand the unique regulations before they can set up.”
When new operators ask for a meeting with Blake-Horst, they usually leave with more questions than they came in with. In “Fueling a Food Truck,” Olds writes that Blake-Horst is often approached by women and people of color who are looking for opportunities, both for themselves and employees.
“She hits a lot on the business aspect,” Blake-Horst said. “Don’t forget about your books, your point of sale system, your vendors. A lot of food cart owners are chefs and not businesspeople. You have to wear all those hats.”
Olds decided to self-publish “Fueling a Food Truck” because it gave her full control over the content. It also allowed her to move fast, just like the industry she’s writing about.
“I wanted to make sure this book delivered that sense of reality to someone reading it, trying to decide if a food cart is the right business for them,” she said. “There’s really no sugarcoating in there.”