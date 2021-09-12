Viet Kitchen's food is owner's love letter home to Vietnam

While the phó is popular among customers, the restaurant’s bánh mì ($7.25) is a close second. The Vietnamese sandwich features flaky, housemade bread, and it makes a quick meal. “It’s something that’s really easy to grab on the go,” Kathy Nguyen said. “A lot of people are aware that we make our bread in house. Jason wakes up early to make the bread from scratch.”

Sandwiches come with either grilled or steamed pork, chicken, pork sausage or pork meatball. The bánh mì đặc biệt ($7.50) combines jambon, head cheese and sliced steamed pork. All bánh mì sandwiches have pate, mayo and a housemade sauce.

Other items on the menu include the grilled pork sausage rolls (nem nướng nha trang) ($7.50-$13.75) and spring rolls (gỏi cuốn) (2 for $7).

Viet Kitchen boasts an impressive list of fruit teas like guava, strawberry and kiwi lime ($5.00). There’s also a variety of boba ($0.75) which customers can add to their teas. Mango, passionfruit, strawberry and other boba flavors are available, as well as various flavored jellies. Boba, commonly referred to as bubble, are tapioca balls added to tea after it’s been mixed with milk.