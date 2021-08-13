 Skip to main content
Video: Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Elena Terry of Wild Bearies
Based in the Wisconsin Dells, Wild Bearies is a nonprofit that works to bring ancestral foods to communities in a nurturing way. Founder and executive chef Elena Terry connects to her Ho-Chunk heritage through food, using education and mentorship to blend ancient traditions with contemporary cooking.

On Thursday, she demonstrated how to make braised bison on arepas with sides of beans and squash while talking to Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians at Kessenich's in Madison. It's the latest installment of Cooking with the Cap Times, and you can view it here:

