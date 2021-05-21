 Skip to main content
Video: Cooking with the Cap Times featuring chef Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern
Video: Cooking with the Cap Times featuring chef Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern

Chef Dan Fox 041221 01.jpg

Heritage Tavern founder and chef Dan Fox

 RUTHIE HAUGE

A three-time James Beard Award regional semifinalist, Dan Fox owns Heritage Tavern near Madison's Capitol Square, where he's known for dishes using heritage pork — a product of his other businesses, Fox Heritage Farms and Willow Creek Farms.

On Thursday at Kessenich's in Madison, he demonstrated how to make panko-crusted pork tenderloin with a rhubarb, cabbage and radish slaw while talking to Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. It's the latest installment of Cooking with the Cap Times, and you can view it here:

