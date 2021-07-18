 Skip to main content
Video: Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild
Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Andrew Kroeger

The live cooking series continues on Thursday, July 15, with a pasta-making demonstration by Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild from the test kitchen at Kessenich’s in Madison.

Andrew Kroeger met his friend and business partner Itaru Nagano while cooking at L’Etoile in Madison. After five years working with ELM Restaurant Group in Austin, Kroeger moved back to town a few years ago to open a restaurant with Nagano: Fairchild, located on Monroe Street.

Kroeger is passionate about handmade pasta, which he demonstrated how to make Thursday at Kessenich's in Madison while talking to Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. It's the latest installment of Cooking with the Cap Times, and you can view it here:

