Video: Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild

Andrew Kroeger met his friend and business partner Itaru Nagano while cooking at L’Etoile in Madison. After five years working with ELM Restaurant Group in Austin, Kroeger moved back to town a few years ago to open a restaurant with Nagano: Fairchild, located on Monroe Street.
Kroeger is passionate about handmade pasta, which he demonstrated how to make Thursday at Kessenich's in Madison while talking to Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. It's the latest installment of Cooking with the Cap Times, and you can view it here: