UPDATED: Some restaurants close, others shift to low-contact take-out in wake of COVID-19

Many Madison restaurants have already made the difficult decision to close, hopefully temporarily. Among these are Bloom Bake Shop, La Kitchenette, Casetta Kitchen and Counter, Morris Ramen, the restaurant group that includes Sardine, Gates & Brovi and Marigold Kitchen, the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, Lombardino’s, The Tipsy Cow and many more. Madison Sourdough Cafe was open for carry out orders only on Tuesday, then planned to close.

So far, spots that already rely on take out and delivery continue to do so. For example, all three Ian's Pizza locations still offer pick-up and delivery to downtown and the east side (no-contact delivery is an option). Ichiban Sichuan on Park Street is offering delivery and take out but no dine in. Tapatios Cocina Mexicana on Fish Hatchery Road partners with EatStreet and Grubhub.

There is very little risk with ordering in food if it's handled properly, and doing so can mean sustained income for delivery people. A recent story in the Atlantic quoted an epidemiologist: “There can be transmission through contaminated inanimate objects, but we think the most important route of transmission is respiratory droplets.” For the safest exchange, pay over the phone or online and wash your hands before you eat.