UPDATED: Some restaurants close, others shift to low-contact take-out in wake of COVID-19

UPDATE: As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that bars and restaurants will be closed for in-house service across Wisconsin. See that story here.
If gyros are your comfort food, Parthenon Gyros on State Street has all kinds of options.
Uber Eats is the quickest, with an average delivery time of 15-25 minutes. The Madison-based EatStreet and its competitor Grubhub may take slightly longer. All three will get a gyro to your door in less than an hour, with minimal person-to-person contact required.
“Gyros delivery! The only time we get excited about ding-dong ditch,” Parthenon wrote in a post on Friday afternoon.
Restaurants from L’Etoile, which has been offering family meals for pickup, and Nick’s Restaurant, which is doing curbside takeout, have changed their usual approach to delivery in response to the growing threat from COVID-19. This week, Public Health Madison and Dane County restricted restaurants and bars to 50% of their capacity, in service of social distancing.
In turn, delivery services are cutting fees. Uber Eats is waving delivery fees for "independent restaurants," according to Insider (look for the Eat Local tag). Grubhub, too, pledged to “delay the collection of certain fees it charges to ‘independent’ restaurants,” according to a story on Eater Chicago. “The move is poised to improve cash flow for restaurants losing customers as people stay home due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.”
Many Madison restaurants have already made the difficult decision to close, hopefully temporarily. Among these are Bloom Bake Shop, La Kitchenette, Casetta Kitchen and Counter, Morris Ramen, the restaurant group that includes Sardine, Gates & Brovi and Marigold Kitchen, the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, Lombardino’s, The Tipsy Cow and many more. Madison Sourdough Cafe was open for carry out orders only on Tuesday, then planned to close.
So far, spots that already rely on take out and delivery continue to do so. For example, all three Ian's Pizza locations still offer pick-up and delivery to downtown and the east side (no-contact delivery is an option). Ichiban Sichuan on Park Street is offering delivery and take out but no dine in. Tapatios Cocina Mexicana on Fish Hatchery Road partners with EatStreet and Grubhub.
There is very little risk with ordering in food if it's handled properly, and doing so can mean sustained income for delivery people. A recent story in the Atlantic quoted an epidemiologist: “There can be transmission through contaminated inanimate objects, but we think the most important route of transmission is respiratory droplets.” For the safest exchange, pay over the phone or online and wash your hands before you eat.
This is a brief, somewhat random sampling of new policies at local restaurants. It is subject to change. Call ahead and check before heading out to eat.
Brix Cider, 119 2nd St., Mount Horeb — Maie Raboin’s cidery and restaurant is offering community food delivery within 10 miles of Mount Horeb. According to Brix’s Facebook, the company has also put together items from farmer-suppliers and its own products for ordering. “We all still need to eat, and we are working hard to find ways to do it without adding any risks for you, while hopefully keeping our own business afloat.” brixcider.com; 437-2749
CocoVaa Chocolatier, 1815 E. Washington Ave. Suite 100 — Syovata Edari’s chocolate shop, which is open Friday-Sunday, will offer curbside pickup only starting this Friday. There will no longer be shipping or pick-up in the shop, but starting Wednesday chocolate lovers can place orders through CocoVaa’s website. cocovaa.com; (888) 803-6122
DarkHorse by Sal's, 10 N. Livingston St. — This new restaurant from the team at Salvatore's Tomato Pies has been open for barely a month. It is shifting right away to delivery and take-out, $45 grab-and-go for four, including soup and salad and a choice of pasta (lamb kofta or vegetarian bucatini, five spice brisket rigatoni) or grilled salmon. Then it will change to a "national emergency menu" set to launch in a couple days, including a salad with English peas and mushrooms, an Italian sandwich, a Cuban, a burger and two pizzas. These will be available hot (for take-out) or delivery (to reheat). For delivery they will take preorders the day before. Diners can purchase online or by calling 305-8885.
Fairchild Restaurant, 2611 Monroe St. — Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger’s lovely new restaurant on Monroe Street has been open for just a couple of weeks. As of Tuesday, they shifted to a pick-up only menu starting at 2 p.m. (someone will be available to take orders starting at noon). The dining room will be open for regular service from 5-9 p.m. with limited capacity. fairchildrestaurant.com
Fit Fresh, 8066 Watts Road — Owner Sarah Berndt said Fit Fresh will offer free delivery for its meal plans (including keto and “cleanse”) for Dane County. They’ll offer curbside pickup and carry-out as well. Fit Fresh is attached to Princeton Club, which recently closed temporarily. fitfreshcuisine.com; 841-2233.
Food Fight Restaurant Group, including Monty’s Blue Plate Diner, Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace, Cento, The Coopers Tavern and Luigi’s — Food Fight closed all dining rooms as of Tuesday. Most have shifted to delivery and curbside carry-out. Some, like Craftsman Table & Tap and Hubbard Avenue Diner, will offer only curbside carry-out (no delivery). Check individual restaurant sites and foodfightinc.com/restaurant-status for updated delivery/carry out hours.
Gotham Bagels, 112 E. Mifflin St. — According to a Facebook post earlier this week, dine-in service has been suspended and all bagel sandwiches will be prepared to go. “Online orders, phone orders and carry out will continue with additional precautions in the dining room to maintain social distancing.” Cashless payment only, and some menu items may be limited. gothambagels.com; 467-7642
Harvest, 21 N. Pinckney St. — Tami Lax, owner of Harvest, has launched Harvest-Go.com in response to the “pandemic which jeopardizes the livelihood of 18 professionals.” For the next month, Harvest-Go will offer delivery and curbside orders from a bistro-style menu, priced $8-$16. “Our fresh meals are intended to provide you with healthy, balanced meals during a time when many don’t want to leave their homes,” the site says. Also an option: a larger quantity of prepared meals to stock your fridge. All service and gratuity money will go to waitstaff. Delivery will be available 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Monday’s menu included Italian sausage soup, a shaved carrot and fennel salad, coq au vin (chicken stew) and vegetable lasagna, among other things. harvest-go.com; 255-6075
Heritage Tavern, 131 E. Mifflin St. — Heritage’s new to-go menu includes deviled eggs, charcuterie, its popular “old fashioned” ham sandwich, the heritage burger, pork cracklin’ mac and cheese, and a large format Heritage BBQ Family Meal ($15/person, minimum three people). Related: Fox Heritage Farms will deliver a “Meat Box” right to your door. A half box is 10 lbs. of locally raised meat ($80) or a whole box, 20 lbs. for $150, including poultry, beef and pork with recipes from chef Dan Fox. heritagetavern.com; 283-9500 (press 1 to place an order).
Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, Fitchburg — Chef/owner Dave Heide has designed a temporary carry-out menu of dishes in larger portions, things like jambalaya, Creole dishes, macaroni and cheese, and braised meat and potatoes. Heide is focusing on “things that store and reheat and travel well.” Liliana’s will also be continuing its “pay what you can” program, including some larger family meals. (If you’re available to help deliver these and/or know a family in need, reach out to Heide on his Facebook page.) lilianasrestaurant.com; 442-4444
Merchant, 121 S. Pinckney St., and Lucille, 101 King St. — Both downtown restaurants have closed their dining rooms and are offering takeout and delivery service only. Merchant (259-9799) and Lucille (283-0000).
Osteria Papavero, 128 E. Wilson St. — Francesco Mangano’s charming “Italian shack” off the Square is serving a take-out menu with lunch and dinner specials from 12-5 p.m. for the rest of this week. Call 255-8376 to place an order with a credit card over the phone. Check out osteriapapavero.com for an updated menu.
Rockhound Brewing Company, 444 S. Park St., is being run solo by chef Adam Haen, who will prepare specials daily. These include meals that people can heat up at home, like pork belly, sandwiches, soups, wraps and pot roast. Takeout hours 4-7 p.m. Order through EatStreet or call 285-9023. rockhoundbrewing.com
Saints Juice Company, 821 Williamson St. — Starting Monday, Saints began offering free deliveries for $24 or more of fresh juice. “We can do a doorstep drop off and text when your juice arrives,” Saints posted on Facebook. The cold-pressed juice company encourages people to preorder juice on the phone (628-2990) or online, in order to limit card and cash exchanges. saintsmadison.com
Salvatore's Tomato Pies, 912 E. Johnson St. and 121 E. Main St., Sun Prairie — Sal's will offer only take-out and delivery during lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) "Our dinner hours aren't changing and we are still open for dine-in," owner Patrick DePula wrote. Family meals ($45) will be available for take out or delivery and must be preordered by 6 p.m. the day before, available for take out after 1 p.m. and home delivery by 4 p.m. Sal's is also doing a "community response pizza," a 16" one-topping pie for $12, delivery and carry-out. salvatorestomatopies.com
Surya Café, 3241 Garver Green (in Garver Feed Mill) — Madison’s only vegan café has adjusted its hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can order certain menu items online and there are new “heat and eat” and “family size” options as well. Pick up only. surya-cafe.com; 709-7476