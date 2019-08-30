A new sushi restaurant is slated to open on Williamson Street later this year. Tokyo Sushi will occupy the converted house at 1133 Williamson St. following the February closing of Taqueria 3 Amigos.
Wenxin Chen, who along with his wife Bin Zhou owns Edo Asian Cuisine on South Park Street, said he hopes to open the new restaurant in October or November. He is currently repainting and installing flooring at the new location, with the help of friends.
Chen saw opportunity on Willy Street, which does not currently have a sushi restaurant. Poke Poke at 600 Williamson offers poke bowls but not sushi rolls, and Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar also does not have sushi.
Chen, who hails from Fuzhou, Fujian in southeast China, said he aims to offer “a very nice restaurant and very fresh fish to the customers.”
The restaurant’s menu and prices will be similar to those of Edo, which include sushi rolls ($5-$14.95), hibachi entrees ($11.95-$29.95) and noodle dishes ($11.95-$14.95). The restaurant will source fish from the same suppliers used for Edo: True World Foods and Yamasho Inc., both based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.
The restaurant, which Chen estimated at around 1,200 square feet, will have about 50 seats on the first floor. On the second floor, Chen hopes to offer two tearooms. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.