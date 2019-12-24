You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Throwback photos: 10 legendary Madison supper clubs you'll never eat at again
alert top story

Throwback photos: 10 legendary Madison supper clubs you'll never eat at again

The supper club is a true Wisconsin institution, and Madison has had some legendary ones. Here's a look at 10 supper clubs we remember fondly.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics