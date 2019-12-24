alert top story
Throwback photos: 10 legendary Madison supper clubs you'll never eat at again
Related to this story
We all have favorite restaurants and bars, including those we wish we could visit just one more time. Here's a look at the iconic establishmen…
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2019. From managing editor Teryl Franklin: As a senior editor at the State…
Here's a look at some of the long-lost bars once known as great spots to hear live music. From U2 to Sonic Youth, these night spots once hoste…
Here's a look back at some of the local bars that used to be packed by legions of UW-Madison students. While these local watering holes have s…
Everybody's got one they love, don't they? That place where you can come as you are, relax and generally be yourself? Lucky for us, the Madiso…