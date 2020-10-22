‘This is going to be a long haul': Local taverns close for the winter

Restaurateur Nate Warnke ran the numbers at his four-year-old brewpub on Park Street. After months of takeout, delivery and rarely hitting 25% occupancy inside the dining room, things weren’t looking good.
“We used to do way more than (25%) every day. I assumed people would come out,” Warnke said. But “the public has remained skittish. I don’t blame them.”
With CARES Act funding ending, his Paycheck Protection Program loan gone and the loss of patio dining, Warnke saw no choice. On Nov. 14, Rockhound Brewing Company will close for good.
“It’s not an economic environment or a political environment for a business like mine to stay open,” Warnke said. “The government can’t get its stuff together. We can’t control the pandemic, and it’s getting worse in Wisconsin. I’m looking at it, going ... this might be the right time to gracefully exit, before I run out of cash.”
It’s small comfort to Warnke that he and Rockhound are not alone. Beloved breakfast spot Manna Café on the north side, elegant Graft on the Capitol Square, Charlie’s on Main in Oregon with its hidden speakeasy and the family friendly Italian spot Vin Santo in Middleton — all have been casualties of COVID-19.
Some, like Pizza Brutta, decided to close one location (Middleton) and focus on others (Monroe Street). Some chains — Hopcat, Doolittles Woodfire Grill — left the area. Still others have decided to close for the winter and take stock again in the spring.
“Stimulus funding is running out for people,” said Tera Johnson, founder and director of the Food Finance Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “When they designed the program, they didn’t see this going as long as it has. ... Now COVID is worse in Wisconsin and outdoor seating is coming to an end. It’s an unfortunate coincidence of events.
“People in the restaurant world are thinking, ‘This is going to be a long haul.’”
Winter is coming
Dane County restaurants have been allowed to open at a quarter of indoor capacity since June, though with COVID-19 cases rising, local diners have been understandably hesitant to eat inside. As the weather turns colder, many independently owned taverns, fine dining restaurants, bars and coffee shops have made the decision to close until spring.
“It’s not just a capacity thing, it’s customer sentiment toward indoor dining,” said Caitlin Suemnicht, COO of Food Fight Restaurant Group. “The rules changed and customer habits were constantly shifting. Every time we thought we had it figured out, we didn’t.”
Fresco, Food Fight’s high-end restaurant on top of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, has already closed for the season. The Avenue Club, an institution Food Fight took over in 2011, will close for the season on Oct. 30.
Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse will close for the winter on Oct. 30, too. Like Avenue, that restaurant had seen declining food traffic. Delmonico’s “streatery” outdoor seating on Pinckney is set to go away, and the menu is not a good fit for takeout.
“Fancy steaks aren’t super sought after for delivery and carryout,” Suemnicht said. “Sales were not covering expenses.”
At the restaurants that remain open, the menus are smaller, and some have shifted to other models. Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace and Canteen are doing family-style taco packs. Eldorado Grill has focused on barbecue and proved popular on “Waunakee Wednesdays,” when a few Food Fight spots deliver to the suburb.
“At a lot of our locations indoors on the weekends, you’ll see pretty steady business. But we can’t just rely on weekend business,” Suemnicht said.
When people do dine in, they tend to be faster about it, getting one entrée and leaving. Restaurants have to constantly renegotiate their business models.
“This month we were feeling in the swing of things,” Suemnicht said. “We understood the labor numbers we needed to hit. Our food costs were under control. And then we saw sales drop when the weather got cold and we thought, ‘Oops, we’ve got to figure it out again.’”
Taverns shutter
Locally, some taverns are calling it quits for now. The Ohio Tavern announced it would close after Oct. 25 “to reexamine and hopefully reimagine the service we are able to safely provide.” Genna’s, downtown, plans to close for the season as well.
Ben Altschul is a partner in eight businesses around the city. Most of them, including Busse’s Tavern, Tip Top Tavern, Mickey’s Tavern and Porter Coffee/Bandit Tacos, will close for the winter.
“We weren’t able to find an economically viable pathway through the winter given these restrictions,” Altschul said. He doesn’t blame the restrictions — “we’re approaching this from a conservative place ourselves. We’re not trying to push the limits. We are constantly evaluating the conditions and trying to be as flexible as we can through this.”
Grampa’s Pizzeria and Lazy Jane’s Café will remain open with modified service. Gib’s Bar plans to operate “in a very limited capacity” after having made ample use of its front porch, Altschul said.
“How each business has operated during this pandemic has changed, case by case,” he said. “Some models were more easily adaptable. All the ones that did (reopen) made use of outdoor spaces.”
When restaurants do decide to close, whether for the winter or permanently, diners may find out at the last minute. In Wisconsin, only businesses with 50 employees or more must offer two months notice to employees.
“The minute you notify, maybe you get people back for two days, then it’s crickets,” Johnson said. “If you give people too much advance notice, you cut off revenue and go backwards even more.”
As Congress wrestles over another COVID relief bill, more restaurant closures — temporary and permanent — are likely to come. After closing Rockhound and “losing a great deal of money I didn’t have in the first place,” Warnke has no plans to return to restaurants.
“Full service sit down restaurants are a luxury good,” said Warnke. “People have been laid off, furloughed ... they’re going to McDonald’s, Culver’s, fast food. The fries I serve are made for in-restaurant consumption.
“We lost our community,” he said. “That’s bars, pubs, taverns, their whole thing.
“Now they can’t meet their buddy at the bar, and people are not interested in luxury goods.”
