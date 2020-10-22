‘This is going to be a long haul': Local taverns close for the winter

When people do dine in, they tend to be faster about it, getting one entrée and leaving. Restaurants have to constantly renegotiate their business models.

“This month we were feeling in the swing of things,” Suemnicht said. “We understood the labor numbers we needed to hit. Our food costs were under control. And then we saw sales drop when the weather got cold and we thought, ‘Oops, we’ve got to figure it out again.’”

Taverns shutter

Locally, some taverns are calling it quits for now. The Ohio Tavern announced it would close after Oct. 25 “to reexamine and hopefully reimagine the service we are able to safely provide.” Genna’s, downtown, plans to close for the season as well.

Ben Altschul is a partner in eight businesses around the city. Most of them, including Busse’s Tavern, Tip Top Tavern, Mickey’s Tavern and Porter Coffee/Bandit Tacos, will close for the winter.

“We weren’t able to find an economically viable pathway through the winter given these restrictions,” Altschul said. He doesn’t blame the restrictions — “we’re approaching this from a conservative place ourselves. We’re not trying to push the limits. We are constantly evaluating the conditions and trying to be as flexible as we can through this.”