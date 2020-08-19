The Week Ahead: Sweet Corn Festival, Sunday jazz and Lady Laughs Comedy Festival

FRIDAY, AUG. 21
Mother land
The Rooftop Cinema series at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., continues with “Black Mother,” Khalik Allah’s impressionistic documentary about Jamaica (where his mother is from) and the women who live there. The film has its Madison premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, and tickets are free in advance for non-members and $5 for all others. Bring a chair or blanket and a mask.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
Something corny
Pandemic or not, it’s corn harvesting time. Sun Prairie marks the occasion each year with its Sweet Corn Festival, though this year’s festival will be a “drive-thru” affair. From 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, attendees can drive to Angell Park (315 Park St. in Sun Prairie) and order food and drinks, including the famous sweet corn, which vendors will place in their trunks. Drivers should tune their stereos to 103.5 FM, where community radio station The Sun will be broadcasting live from the event. Also on tap is a special brew from Potosi Brewery, “Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner,” with a portion of its proceeds benefiting charities that lost revenue when Corn Fest was canceled
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
Sunday jazz
Groove to the Afro-Peruvian tunes of Golpe Tierra at “Jazz on a Sunday,” a new virtual series. Golpe Tierra’s style “flirts with blues, jazz and shades of soul,” with catchy rhythms and danceable tunes. The ensemble features Richard Hildner Armacanqui (guitar), Juan Tomás Martínez (percussion and vocals), Nick Moran (bass), Tony Barba (tenor saxophone) and Aaron Gochberg (percussion). Three local arts makers are sponsoring this event from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday: Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory and The North Street Cabaret. Catch the livestream and throw some money in a Venmo tip chair on Arts + Lit Lab’s Facebook page.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
Concerts on the field
Live performances are pretty rare this summer, especially ones involving 35 people. But the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is playing a live pops concert at Breese Stevens Field at 6 p.m. Monday. “Come Together” will feature Concerts on the Square faves Jeans ‘n’ Classics performing classic rock tunes with the orchestra. But the audience will be over at Warner Park Duck Pond, enjoying the show livestreamed from the safety of their cars. Tickets are $27.50 per car, and you can also hear the show on WORT-FM 89.9.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26 - SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Still laughing
The popular Madison-born Lady Laughs Comedy Festival couldn’t go on as planned at the Barrymore Theatre this year, obviously. So it’s moved online for eight days of live comedy, including Aida Rodriguez, Sarah Hartshorne and festival founder Dina Nina Martinez. Tickets are available for each night’s two-hour show, and the festival continues the following week from Sept. 2-5.
