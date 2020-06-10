The Week Ahead: Live on King Street, ‘Shirley,’ and Madison Night Market

King Street on your street
The Majestic Madison music venue has turned its popular summer Live on King Street events into an online streaming series. Live on King Stream (#LOKStream) takes us back to 2013, when the summer concert series included PHOX (set to stream July 3), Tapes ‘n Tapes (streaming June 26) and Keller Williams (June 19). These events are free, but producers are asking for donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
Write in place
With fewer places to go and travel plans on hold, it seems like writing that memoir, short story or romance novel would get easier, right? Not necessarily. Arts + Literature Laboratory has moved its Write-In events (formerly monthly, in person) to weekly Thursday morning gatherings. Join via the conference meeting app Zoom on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s enough time for two Pomodoros — 25 minute blocks of focused work and a 5 minute break. Registration is free, but donations to support ALL’s literary arts programs will be gratefully accepted.
Shirley you can’t be serious
Elisabeth Moss plays horror author Shirley Jackson, famous for her short story “The Lottery” and novels like “The Haunting of Hill House," in “Shirley,” which premiered last Friday on Hulu. In the film, Jackson gets to enjoy little of her success; she’s housebound and prone to depression, under the thumb of her controlling professor husband (Michael Stuhlbarg). But emancipation comes when her husband brings in a grad student (Logan Lerman) and his pregnant wife (Odessa Young). The two women forge an alliance in secret against their neglectful husbands, and “Shirley” becomes a surreal, overheated film about female empowerment.
Make comics and fight eviction
During the pandemic, The Believer magazine has been hosting weekly online comics classes via Zoom taught by well-known artists. This Friday at 7 p.m., cartoonist, ethnographer and teacher Dr. Ebony Flowers leads a class called How to Make a Comics Journal. Flowers is the author of “Hot Comb,” a coming-of-age graphic novel about black women’s lives recently published by Drawn & Quarterly. Cost for the class is $1 and all proceeds go to Chicago’s Anti Eviction Relief Fund to support their Hood for Humanity program.
Night lights
Among the summer events finding virtual, physically distanced ways to keep the party going is the Madison Night Market on and around State Street. On Thursday, the market is pulling as much as it can online, with “interactive art experiences, specials from vendors, live performances, trivia and prizes.” Related to this, many State Street businesses were impacted by vandalism recently. Night Market manager and organizer of The Crafty Fair Rosy Hawbaker has asked Crafty Fair vendors to participate in an online auction on behalf of Black Lives Matter and downtown recovery funds. That auction ends this Friday at 6 p.m. (visit facebook.com/TheCraftyFair).
