The Week Ahead: Live on King Street, ‘Shirley,’ and Madison Night Market

Night lights

Among the summer events finding virtual, physically distanced ways to keep the party going is the Madison Night Market on and around State Street. On Thursday, the market is pulling as much as it can online, with “interactive art experiences, specials from vendors, live performances, trivia and prizes.” Related to this, many State Street businesses were impacted by vandalism recently. Night Market manager and organizer of The Crafty Fair Rosy Hawbaker has asked Crafty Fair vendors to participate in an online auction on behalf of Black Lives Matter and downtown recovery funds. That auction ends this Friday at 6 p.m. (visit facebook.com/TheCraftyFair).