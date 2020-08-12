The Week Ahead: Cream puffs, Pat McCurdy and a charity run

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
Cream of the crop
The Wisconsin State Fair is canceled because of COVID-19, but fair organizers have done their best to bring the essence of the fair — the chilled, gooey essence of the fair — statewide with “Traveling Cream Puffs.” Come to Festival Foods, 660 Hometown Circle in Verona, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can buy the iconic cream puffs along with chocolate chip cookies, brownies and other goodies.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13—THURSDAY, AUG 20
Forward, from home
This year, Forward Fest, Madison’s annual eight-day startup and technology festival, is going virtual and eliminating its registration fee. Some events will have a ticket price, but most will be free, including a one-minute pitch competition and sessions on restarting your business during the pandemic, working from home with kids, 3D printing for your business and becoming a woman investor. The event kicks off Thursday. Register, get the app and view the full event schedule online.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
New kind of block party
Eleven years ago, Diane Small began organizing the Simpson Street Finest Families Annual Reunion, a south Madison neighborhood block party. This year it will be a drive-thru, with a gift bag pickup with donations from local businesses. Guests get school supplies and gift cards courtesy of organizations like the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and American Family Insurance, as well as turkey sandwich lunches from the Thirsty Goat and Hy-Vee. Pickup starts at noon in the parking lot of Antlers Tavern at 2202 West Broadway.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
Live from the virtual Terrace
Milwaukee-based musician Pat McCurdy has been playing the Memorial Union Terrace for more than 20 years. This year, he’s taking the tradition online, with a live, virtual performance from 8-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cabaret singer/songwriter has written hundreds of original songs about love lost, beer, the Green Bay Packers and much more. RSVP through facebook.com/TheWisconsinUnion and tune into McCurdy’s Facebook page to watch along.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
Walk, run, have hope
Get some exercise and raise money for a good cause at the Madison Team Hope Walk/Run, sponsored by the Wisconsin Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. The walk/run starts 9 a.m. Sunday at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, in Fitchburg. The event includes both a walk and a timed 2K/5K run, and will comply with CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to donate and raise money in a variety of ways.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!