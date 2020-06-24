The Week Ahead: Cap Times virtual debate, ‘The Great Silence’ and Midwest Log Rolling Championships

You’re on a (log) roll!

Have you been using the pandemic to brush up on your sweet log-rolling skills? Are you a master of balance and speed? This Saturday, the Midwest Log Rolling Championships are going online. Contestants have until Friday to enter a one-to-two minute video of you jumping rope, hula hooping, dancing, whatever trick you can conceive on a log. Registration in youth and adult categories costs $10, and voting will end at the end of the day Saturday. There will be prizes for the top three entries in each category.