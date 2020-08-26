The Week Ahead: Campout in the Pines, Unity Picnic and Sugar River Ramble

THURSDAY, AUG. 27 - SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Pining for a festival?
Eau Claire’s Blue Ox Music Festival is off for this year, but Campout in the Pines offers a pandemic-friendly replacement. Up to 250 people can camp and hear the bands in person (socially distanced, of course), while anyone can stream Friday and Saturday’s performances online from anywhere. The all-regional lineup features Charlie Parr, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Them Coulee Boys, Armchair Boogie, Chicken Wire Empire and Feeding LeRoy, who will perform at the Whispering Pines Campground (5024 Crescent Ave. in Eau Claire). In-person tickets cost $265 and include two nights of camping.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29 - SUNDAY, AUG. 30
Orton at home
We can’t gather under the trees at Orton Park like usual, but the Orton Park Festival is going on virtually with “Orton in Place” this Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, listen to six hours of past festival performances by JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound, Chuck Prophet and more on WORT/FM 89.9. While you’re listening, you can shop online on the festival website for crafts by local merchants, take part in an online auction, and order food from popular festival vendors with no delivery fee. On Sunday, Cycropia Dance will premiere a new performance, as is tradition at the festival.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Long live physical media
COVID-19 put both Record Store Day and Independent Bookstore Day on hold earlier this year, but safe, socially distanced versions will take place this Saturday. Record stores like Mad City Music and Strictly Discs host the first of three Record Store Day “drops” this Saturday, where music fans line up outside and mark on an order sheet which exclusive releases they want. Mystery to Me will have special releases as well. Since stores have to limit how many patrons can be inside at any one time, bring a mask, patience and a commitment to supporting local businesses. There are also plenty of online events planned.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
Voters, get ready
Looking for a free movie screening complete with barbecue, Census info session and voter registration, all without leaving your car? Urban League of Greater Madison and the Southwest Madison Employment Center have got you covered. The 2020 incarnation of the annual Unity Picnic runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Urban League’s parking lot (2222 S. Park St., enter from Hughes Place), with special hours for “village elders” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The film “Selma,” which dramatizes the 1965 march for voting rights, will screen at 3:15 p.m., and a lineup of speakers will highlight the importance of voting today. The event is free, but attendees must register at the link below.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
Ramble on your own
Fundraisers that rely on walking, running and bicycling are shifting gears this summer to make them safer. This Sunday, the 6th Annual Rob’s Sugar River Ramble has become a “ROYO,” or “ramble on your own.” Explore the Upper Sugar River Watershed by land or water or both, using the Geo Tourist App. Registration costs $45 for adults and $10 for children 13 and under. All proceeds support the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, a nonprofit organization.
MONDAY, AUG. 31
Looking to the future
What will the future of the arts look like post-COVID? Overture Center’s doors will be closed at least through December, while resident organizations like Madison Opera, Forward Theater Company and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra pursue online options. In the meantime the arts center is hosting a series of monthly virtual forums to discuss arts issues surrounding the pandemic. The first one, “State of the Industry,” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Registration is free but required.
