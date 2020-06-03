The Week Ahead: Battle of the bands, birdwatching and Broadway

Each week, Cap Times staffers share what we’ve been doing (and what we’re looking forward to) while staying physically distant and safe during the coronavirus pandemic. We hope these suggestions help make a strange and difficult time a little easier.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Battle it out
Join nonprofit Music Makes a Difference for a virtual battle of the bands to support local musicians. Nominated bands submit videos and fans can vote for their favorites at a cost of $1 per vote, which will go directly to the band or musician. Competing in Division 1 are Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Old Oaks, The Rascal Theory and Tent Show Troubadours, whose entries will be broadcast online on Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. Voting for this round ends Monday, with subsequent competitions on Thursdays through June 25.
— Natalie Yahr, reporter and podcast producer
Gallery night in
Tandem Press, one of very few professional presses in the country that’s affiliated with a university, has shifted its Spring Fine Art Print Fair online. View prints by Derrick Adams, Mickalene Thomas, Judy Pfaff and Suzanne Caporael via artsy.net. Also online is UW-Madison’s BFA Senior Exhibition, where you can find some talented new artists to follow. It’s not quite the same as a gallery opening, but pour some cheap wine into a plastic cup and start scrolling. These artists can give us new things to see when everything starts to look the same.
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
June is bustin’ out all over
Summer is almost here, and it feels like just the right time to revisit the heady passion and sublime score of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Lincoln Center is streaming its semi-staged 2013 production starring Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and operatic baritone Nathan Gunn this Friday at 7 p.m. (later available on demand). The story of a young woman in coastal Maine who falls in love with a troubled carnival barker is complicated and deep. Critics called this production of the 1945 musical “gorgeously sung.”
— Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer
Write like improv
Want to stretch your creative muscles, find some spontaneity and connect with a friend at the same time? Try my just-invented, physically distant Improvisational Writing Game (it’s a lot like Consequences, or Exquisite Corpse). You and your friend(s), each on your own devices, take turns writing for a timed period, say five minutes, without pausing. When the timer goes off, the next person starts writing where the other left off, taking the story (or diatribe or rumination) in her own direction. My friend and I wrote in a shared Google Doc, which lets you see your friend’s writing in real time You could also do rapid-fire emails, Facebook messages, carrier pigeons, etc. Just start with a title (e.g. “A closet full of _____”) or a first sentence (e.g. “He didn’t see it coming”) and let the story unfold.
— Natalie Yahr, reporter and podcast producer
(Re)discovering Madison area trails
Pre-pandemic, the last time I visited Cherokee Marsh on Madison’s north side was for an elementary school field trip. When I was greeted with a chorus of frogs and spotted a family of sandhill cranes on a recent hike there, I wondered why I had taken so long to return. I’ve walked at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center multiple times this spring and spotted birds I haven’t seen in years, a red-headed woodpecker and red-bellied woodpecker among them. And though I’ve been to Olin Park many times, the trails of Turville Point Conservation Park with its plentiful wildflowers were a new discovery for me. At a time when much of my daily scenery centers on my living room walls, getting out for fresh air, spring flowers and new bird songs has been the perfect way to recharge. And it’s all free.
— Katie Dean, executive editor
