The Week Ahead: Battle of the bands, birdwatching and Broadway

Summer is almost here, and it feels like just the right time to revisit the heady passion and sublime score of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Lincoln Center is streaming its semi-staged 2013 production starring Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and operatic baritone Nathan Gunn this Friday at 7 p.m. (later available on demand). The story of a young woman in coastal Maine who falls in love with a troubled carnival barker is complicated and deep. Critics called this production of the 1945 musical “gorgeously sung.”

Want to stretch your creative muscles, find some spontaneity and connect with a friend at the same time? Try my just-invented, physically distant Improvisational Writing Game (it’s a lot like Consequences, or Exquisite Corpse). You and your friend(s), each on your own devices, take turns writing for a timed period, say five minutes, without pausing. When the timer goes off, the next person starts writing where the other left off, taking the story (or diatribe or rumination) in her own direction. My friend and I wrote in a shared Google Doc, which lets you see your friend’s writing in real time You could also do rapid-fire emails, Facebook messages, carrier pigeons, etc. Just start with a title (e.g. “A closet full of _____”) or a first sentence (e.g. “He didn’t see it coming”) and let the story unfold.