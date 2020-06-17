The Week Ahead: Alex Miranda Cruz, Mass Poor People’s Assembly, Make Music Day and more

Make music

Madison usually marks Make Music Day with hundreds of performances on porches, patios and parks across town. This Sunday, the annual global celebration goes online, with everything from doorstep drumming to music lessons to a relay-style song-building competition. Check out the Live From Home Challenge, where performers from around the world are invited to play a live or pre-recorded show and post it to their own social media pages, with proceeds going to the Urban Community Arts Network and artists affected by the pandemic. Also look for individual rogue horn players marching through your neighborhood as part of The World’s Smallest Marching Band, and the Track Meet “creative relay,” in which each composer, songwriter or producer has just 90 minutes to add her contribution to a collaborative song before passing it to a teammate.