The Family Table is a series of personal essays by food writer Kathy Brozyna in which she explores the culinary lives of her Madison area neighbors. This is the first installment.
It was an early afternoon in March, with no thaw in sight for Madison. I felt like I was slowly emerging from hibernation, shedding flannel blankets and putting aside lengthy novels. I craved connection, so I eagerly accepted an invitation to a Cantonese-style lunch with my next door neighbor Lucy Lomeli and her mother, He Lin.
As I entered Lucy’s home, I saw sunlight reflecting off piles of snow just beyond the kitchen window. I felt the warmth in the air from the stove, bearing pots filled with simmering water and oil infusing with Szechuan peppercorns.
Lucy and Lin were in the middle of making potstickers at the kitchen table. Boiled or fried, potstickers typically contain variations on garlic and ginger-spiced ground meat or vegetables.
On this day, Lin had prepared a fragrant mixture of Napa cabbage, Chinese garlic chives, ground pork and shrimp, seasoned with fresh ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil and salt. One egg bound the mixture together.
Lin doesn’t measure the simple flour and water dough, estimating a rough ratio of five cups flour to two cups water. Lucy recently discovered that buying all-purpose flour in bulk from the Willy Street Coop gives her potstickers the soft texture that she remembers as a child.
Her mother actually approves, Lucy said, with a slight roll of her eyes. Lin didn’t look up. She kept her hands moving.
Lucy has lived next door to me in Madison for almost five years. She’s a neuroscience nurse at UW Health University Hospital and is married to Luis Lomeli, a gastroenterologist also with University Hospital. Together they have two young children, Sophia and Daniel.
Lucy was born in Beijing. Her mother and her father, Tao Guo, are both from China as well. They now live in Illinois and frequently visit Lucy and Luis, which is when some of the most enticing aromas come from their kitchen, filling the air between our front doors.
The potstickers, crescent-shaped pillows the size of the palm of my hand, sat neatly in rows on top of a worn baking sheet dusted with flour. Lucy pulled off small pieces of dough from a log that Lin rolled back and forth with the heels of her hands.
Pulling off pieces rather than cutting makes for a better tasting dough Lucy said. She smacked each into a rough circle. Then Lin took each circle and, with a short, thin rolling pin, deftly rolled the dough smooth and flat, turning it as she went.
Using chopsticks, Lucy and Lin plucked a tablespoon of the pork/shrimp mixture and placed it onto each disk, pressing it down and leaving space at the edges. Cradling the dough in one hand, they pulled up the sides with the index finger and thumb of their opposite hand, pinching along the top and folding into half-moon shapes.
I was invited to join in and learned quickly that this was not an easy task. It felt awkward using my hands this way. Lin inspected my work.
“Pretty good for a beginner,” she said. I’d managed to make a few that were “at least uniform.” I felt encouraged.
Lucy said a bit sheepishly that there isn’t much emphasis placed on locally sourced or organic when it comes to preservative-laden processed condiments like the oyster sauce she grew up with and still enjoys in much of her food today.
When she tries to come up with a natural alternative, “It just doesn’t taste the same,” she said. “We don’t know how to start from scratch. These are flavors that I grew up with. I can’t replicate that particular flavor.”
Lucy and her parents keep gardens and are growing more and more Chinese vegetables every year, like gourds, eggplants and cucumbers. This year they want to plant Chinese garlic chives, similar to the common chive but with delicate white flowers instead of purple globes and with a pronounced garlic flavor.
He Lin hails from Tianjin, a port city southeast of Beijing. She learned how to cook from her grandmother when she and her younger brother went to live with her during the Chinese Cultural Revolution in the late 1960s. Lin was 9 and her brother was 5.
Under communist leader Mao Zedong, anyone in the arts, education, or who held a job that was not producing a product of some sort could be publicly tortured, shamed and even killed. (Horrifically, 1.5 million people lost their lives during this time).
Rather than face this persecution, Lin’s parents died by suicide. Lin and her brother were bound for an orphanage when their grandmother agreed to raise them, schooling them at home. Lin was eventually accepted to college and became an obstetrician.
Lin and Tao arrived in America in 1989 with Lucy, whose given name is Zengxin, when Lucy was five years old. Lin said Lucy’s American kindergarten teacher “gently” urged her to consider giving Lucy an American name, one that would be easy for the kids in her class to say and remember, so the girl would “have friends and socialize.” Lin said she’s still grateful for this advice.
Once in America, Lin’s medical license didn’t transfer. Since it would have taken years to become board certified to practice medicine, she became an obstetrics nurse.
Lucy has asked her mother in the past about this decision, if she had any regrets. Lin would shrug it off —going back to school and completing a residency would have be too time consuming, she said. It was a sacrifice she made for her family.
Back in the kitchen, the potstickers were boiling and frying as Lucy set to work on another part of lunch. She steamed sole with fresh ginger, removing the head and tail of the fish to serve with leftovers for dinner later.
Lucy plated the fish with a mound of cilantro and thinly sliced scallions. Lin added black pepper, a splash of soy sauce and finished it with a gentle pour of the peppery oil that was simmering on the stove. Lucy explained that the oil cooks the herbs and takes the raw bite out of the onions.
Finally, we sat down to what is a typical family meal for them. In addition to the potstickers and fish there were small plates of vegetables: celery and mushrooms seasoned with white pepper, salt and oil; a salad of Napa cabbage, julienned carrots and cucumber with soy sauce and Szechuan peppercorn oil.
Over cupfuls of Macha Tea Company’s jasmine pearl green tea, conversation was easy. We talked about our children, all the shoveling this winter has offered and familial superstitions. Serving sizes were modest and just enough. I followed their example and went back for another taste. I felt nourished.
Lin explained that potstickers, which they eat many times throughout the year, symbolize money and the desire for the family to be financially stable (like little purses). The pinching and folding, sealing everything inside, guards against others speaking unfavorably about you.
“I don’t know about all that,” Lucy said. “But it does get Sophia and Daniel to eat their vegetables.”
Lin smiled.
“You are lucky to have a daughter,” she said. “You will be close.”